Indian athletics contingent to get foreign exposure trips ahead of Commonwealth Games, Asian Games

The Indian Athletics contingent is gearing up for an action-packed year. The ongoing season is an important one for most Indian track and field athletes as they aim to achieve qualification for two major landmark tournaments - the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

A shortened Olympic cycle also means Indian athletes have to be at their best most of the time during the season. Indian track and field athletes are set for two international exposure tours in April. Exposure tours have been sanctioned at complete cost to the Government of India.

The Indian athletics middle and long-distance contingent comprising 12 athletes, two coaches and one support staff shall undergo a training-cum-competition in Colorado Springs, USA, from April 15 to June 6.

The team includes Avinash Sable, who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 3000m steeplechase event. A total of ₹1.19 crore has been sanctioned by the Government for the exposure trip.

Turkey tour for 400m, 4x100m athletics contingent

Similarly, the Indian Athletics 400m and 4x100m contingent comprising 31 athletes, four coaches and five support staff shall undergo a training-cum-competition in Antalya, Turkey, from April 10 to June 6.

The team includes Tokyo 2020 Olympic competitors Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Subha Venkatesan, who took part in the relay events, and Dutee Chand, who competed in the 100m and 200m events. A total of ₹1.57 crore has been sanctioned by the government for the exposure trip.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has shifted his training base to Turkey. Neeraj will be in Turkey for a training-cum-competition tour. He practiced for nearly three months at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, USA, before briefly shifting his base to Patiala.

Neeraj will be eyeing the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Eugene from July 15 to 24, before the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

