Indian Grand Prix 1: Animesh Kujur, Nithya Gandhe fastest sprinters, Hima Das faces setback

The Indian Grand Prix 1 and the National Inter-State Athletics Championships witnessed some remarkable performances from Indian athletes aiming for Paris Olympics qualification.

Shaili Singh and Praveen Chitravel impressed in the long jump and triple jump events, respectively. However, they narrowly missed the qualification marks.

Aditya Kumar Singh also stood out with an impressive performance in the long jump. At the Indian Grand Prix 1, Animesh Kujur and Nithya Gandhe emerged as the fastest sprinters, while Hima Das faced a setback in her comeback race.

In the men's javelin throw event, D.P. Manu secured the gold medal with a throw covering 81.91m. The Olympic entry standard for men's javelin throw is 85.50m. Notably, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, both having met the entry standard for the Paris Olympics, were absent from the Indian Grand Prix 1.

Ankesh Chaudhary from Himachal Pradesh won the gold in the 800m race with a time of 1:47:72, making it the second-fastest time by an Indian athlete this year.

Jesse Sandesh and Abhinaya Shetty, along with DP Manu, were the additional gold medal winners for Karnataka in the Indian Grand Prix 1 event. The state also secured three silver and two bronze medals in the competition.

Indian Grand Prix 1 Athletics medal winners

Men

100m: 1. Animesh Kujur; 2. Lalu Prasad Bhoi; 3. Gitson I

200m: 1. Animesh Kujur; 2. Jay Shah; 3. Nalubothu Shanumaga S

800m: 1. Ankesh Chaudhary; 2. Mohammed Afsal P; 3. Sree Kiran

3000m steeplechase: 1. Shankar Lal Swami; 2. Ashok Dandasena

High jump: 1. Jesse Sandesh; 2. Aadarsh Ram; 3. Sudeep

Long jump: 1. Aditya Kumar Singh; 2. Aravinth E; 3. Arya S

Triple jump: 1. Praveen Chithravel; 2. Eldhose Paul; 3. Mohammed Salahuddin S

Javelin throw: 1. Manu DP; 2. Uttam Balasaheb Patil; 3. Vikas Yadav

Women

100m: 1. Nithya Gandhe; 2. Srabani Nanda; 3. V Sudheeksha

200m: 1. Chelimi; 2. Vismaya VK; 3, Nithya Gandhe

800m: 1. Laxmipriya Kisan; 2. Arpitha EB; 3. Shivani Kumari

3000m steeplechase: 1. Sonam; 2. Nikita; 3. Susmita Tigga

High jump: 1. Abhinaya Shetty; 2. Mohur Mukherjee

Long jump: 1. Shaili Singh; 2. Nayana James; 3. Susmita

Triple jump: 1. Sheena NV; 2. Gayathry Sivakumar; 3. Sharvari Parule

Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua; 2. Ambika V

Javelin throw: 1. Rashmi K; 2. Ramyashree Jain; 3. Vishakha Panwar