Indian men's 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record, qualifies for World Athletics Championships final for first time

The Indian men's 4x400m relay qualified for the final of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. The Indian team has made history by qualifying for their maiden final. They also shattered the Asian record in a stunning race in Budapest.

The Indian quartet of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi clocked 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds to finish behind the USA team in heat number one. The USA team clocked 2:58.47 to finish first on Saturday.

The previous Asian record was held by the Japan team, who clocked 2:59.51 at the Championships. Also, the Indian National record in the 4x400m discipline was 3:00.25, set in 2021.

The 4x400m race usually consists of two heats. The top three finishers in each heat along with the next two fastest teams qualify for the final. A total of eight teams would compete in the final of the World Athletics Championships.

The Great Britain team finished third with a timing of 2:59.42s, while Botswana finished fourth. Jamaica with 2:59.82s topped the second heat, while France and Italy finished second and third in the 2nd heat, respectively. France finished with a timing of 3:00.05s, while Italy finished with 3:00.14s. The Netherlands grabbed the non-automatic spot by finishing with 3:00.23s.

India at World Athletics Championships 2023

India had sent a 27-member squad to Budapest, Hungary. However, several top athletes have already failed to qualify for the final of the World Athletics Championships. The Indian 4x400m relay team could win a medal for the country going into the final day of the World Championships.

Three Indians have qualified for the javelin throw finals. Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will have a shot at the medal on the final day of the World Athletics Championships.

Prior to this year's event, India had managed to win only two medals at the World Championships. Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in 2003 and Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in the Championships in 2022.