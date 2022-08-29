Indian Olympic Association president Adille Sumariwalla hopes to address doping issues with increased testing, education

Indian Olympic Association president Adille Sumariwalla, who replaced Narinder Dhruv Batra at the helm, said athletes caught doping had consumed banned substances outside the national camps. He also stated that the testing has increased multi-fold.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the announcement of HSBC's partnership with the Athletics Federation of India to support Indian women athletes, Adille Sumariwalla said increased testing will result in apprehading more offenders.

He said:

“Before I became the president, we used to test 120 samples a year. We are currently testing close to 1,500 samples. The idea is that the more athletes get tested, the more they will get caught. Our idea is to catch more people.

"None of the offenders were a part of the national camp when they consumed a banned substance. It has happened outside camp."

Adille Sumariwalla said athletes who are part of national camps will undergo doping tests very regularly.

He said the Athletics Federation of India is making sure to educate athletes on the adverse effects and the bane of doping.

He added:

"In national camps, all athletes are tested every few days. We try and control doping issues in the national camp. We will make sure to leave no stone unturned to educate and test every athlete. However, what we cannot do is change moral issues."

Focus is on creating a good sporting ecosystem, says Adille Sumariwalla

The Indian Olympic Association president said the focus is now on creating a good sporting ecosystem in India.

Adille Sumariwalla said athletes who are making waves in jumps, javelin throw, discus throw etc. were identified more than a decade ago. A good strategy with inclusive planning has helped athletes become a force to reckon with now.

He said:

"We identified jumps some 10 to 15 years ago along with javelin throws, discus throws, race walks, etc. It is not something that happened overnight. It’s hard work, it’s strategy, it’s planning. You have to create the ecosystem and that will be the focus."

The IOA president added that additional support staff and state-of-the-art techniques will be put in place to help athletes.

He said:

"No one can become a champion with just a world’s best coach. Athletes need a physio, a masseur, a doctor, a biomechanics expert, etc. We are creating that ecosystem within whatever means we have."

