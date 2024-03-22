Indian Open Throws Competition 2024: List of records broken at the meet

The third Indian Open Throws 2024 event took place on Friday, March 22, in Patiala, Punjab. The event proved to be an exciting affair with as many as four records getting shattered in the course of the day.

There were some big names taking part in the meet, the most prominent of whom was Asian Games gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the men's shot put.

Toor did live up to his reputation and clinched gold in the men's shot put category. His fifth attempt was the best as he achieved a distance of 19.82 meters. This is a long way short of his personal best of 21.77 - an Asian record he made last year. Still, it was good enough.

However, records did tumble in other categories. Those performances overshadowed the star power of Toor. Let's look at the three records that went down on Friday.

#1 U20 National Record - Men's Discus Throw

An exciting new talent has emerged in the form of Punjab's Bhartpreet Singh in the men's discus throw. The youngster broke the U20 national record with a throw of 58.18 meters. This bettered the previous U20 record of Sachin Singh Dalal, which stood at 56.18 meters.

#2 Meet Record - Women's Shot Put

While Tajinderpal Singh Toor took gold in the men's shot put event, the title in the women's shot put went to Abha Khatua of Maharashtra. She took gold in her event with a throw of 17.56 meters - bettering the meet record set by herself in the process.

#3 Meet Record - Men's Discus Throw

The gold in the men's discus throw went to Haryana's Nirbhay Singh as he managed to fling the disc 54.89 meters. Oinam Singh of Manipur won the silver, with a distance of 53.78. The bronze was won by Gagandeep Singh of Punjab, with a throw of 52.49 meter.

#4 Meet Record - Men's Hammer Throw

Quite aptly, host state Punjab's very own Damneet Singh also rose to the occasion. He won gold in the men's hammer throw event with a meet-record throw of 65.82 meters. The silver and bronze medals were won by Gurdev Singh and Mukul, of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.