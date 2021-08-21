Indian racewalker Amit wins silver at the World Athletics U20 Championships

Indian racewalker Amit clinched a silver medal in the men's 10,000m racewalk event at the World Athletics U20 Championships held in Nairobi, Kenya. Amit achieved the feat with a time of 42:17.94s on Saturday.

Amit became just the fifth Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships. Amit,17, entered the U20 Championships with his season-best world lead time of the 40:40.97s. He set a new national U-20 record in a 10km race by walking earlier this year when he won the title at the 18th National Federation Cup.

Amit was outstanding throughout the race but will surely regret his decision to go for a drink just as the last lap was beginning. It was that moment when the local boy, Heristone Wanyonyi, took the lead in the last lap and finished on top of the charts.

Kenya's racewalker Heristone Wanyonyi bagged a gold medal with a timing of 42:10.84s, while Amit finished second with the timing of 42:17.94s. Spaniard Paul McGrath clocked 42:26.11s to win bronze at the mega event. Wanyonyi and McGrath attained their personal best timing at the event.

Men's 10km racewalk event results

According to a tweet shared by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI);

“As it's a high altitude so breathing (was a) problem for me. It was my first international competition and (I) won silver for India. I'm happy with silver at least I could fulfil the hopes of India,” said Amit after winning the medal.

India's medals in World Athletics U20 Championships 2021:

Amit's silver medal is India's second medal at the 2021 edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships. Earlier this week, Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3 minutes 20.60 seconds to finish third in the final.

This is India's second silver medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships. In 2004 Seema Punia bagged a silver in the Discus throw event. Apart from these two, Neeraj Chopra (javelin) and Hima Das (sprint) have won gold medals for India at the U20 Championships.

