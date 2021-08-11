Individual 400m glory of late Milkha Singh is thing of the past as focus is on longer relay events

India’s athletic ethos has been deeply linked to the 400m since legendary sprinters, the late Milkha Singh and PT Usha, achieved great success. But such individual glory is very much a thing of the past.

Since Singh finished fourth with a time of 45.73 seconds in the men’s 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics, only five Indian sprinters have bettered the record. Despite much better facilities these days, no Indian male sprinter has managed to clock the sub-45-second mark for the 400m individual race.

In juxtaposition, a nation like America have more than 10 sprinters who can clock less than 44 seconds for the 400m event.

Amoj Jacob, who anchored India’s relay team in Tokyo, said:

“Due to pandemic the challenging individual 400m event qualification time of 44.90 seconds in the men’s group for the Tokyo Olympic Games was difficult to achieve. So the entire focus was to qualify for the 4x400m relay.”

The Indian men's 400m sprinters exhibited exuberance by clocking national as well as Asian record of 3 minutes and 00.25 seconds during the men’s 4x400m qualification round at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games.

During a felicitation ceremony for Tokyo-bound Indian athletes here on Tuesday, the New Delhi-based 23-year-old Amoj said the lack of international exposure in the build up to the Olympics was one of the main reasons no Indian sprinter qualified for the individual 400m event for the Tokyo Games. Amoj explained:

“We could have made efforts but there was no international exposure due to pandemic. It was a difficult time. We could only compete in domestic events and managed to qualify for relay event.”

Despite the quartet of Amoj, Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia and Tom Noah Nirmal clocking the Asian record in Tokyo, they missed the medal round. The previous Asian record of 3 minutes and 00.56 seconds was set by the Qatar national team in 2018.

Chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said in this regard:

“By setting an Asian record, it proves that Indian quarter-milers have made good progress. A good performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games shows there is an overall improvement in the 400m event.”

The late Milkha Singh's 400m timing of 45.73 seconds stood for almost four decades. Punjab’s Paramjeet Singh broke the long-standing record at Kolkata’s national domestic competition by clocking 45.70 seconds in 1998. He then further bettered his national record to 45.52 seconds in Chennai in 2000.

Kerala’s KM Binu improved the national record by clocking 45.48 seconds during the men's 400m qualification round at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. He was the second Indian sprinter to better Milkha’s timing.

It took another 14 years for Muhammed Anas to further improve the national men's 400m record to 45.32 seconds at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. It just showed the slow progress made by the Indian sprinters in the 400m event.

Arokia is the third male sprinter to better Milkha's time. His personal best of 45.37 seconds was clocked in Doha during the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.

In 2019, Muhammed further improved his own national record to 45.24 seconds during an international meet at the Czech Republic. When asked why he couldn’t qualify for the individual 400m for the Tokyo Olympics, Muhammed said his focus was relay competition and not individual:

“Due to pandemic the preparation was more or less focused for relay and not individual event. In the future, I would think of qualifying for the individual 400m event.”

Although Muhammed, 26, qualified for the individual 400m event at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, he didn't have a great outing, making a first round exit.

Amoj, whose season best for 400m was 45.68 seconds clocked in March at a domestic meeting in Patiala, was hopeful of making good progress in the 2022 season. The 23-year-old, who ran a sub-45 second relay leg at the Tokyo Olympics, said he is looking forward to a promising 2022 season. Amoj concluded:

“I’m hopeful of improving my performance in the 2022 season. There are three major international competitions including the Asian Games and World Athletics Championships. It will be a good platform to test my sprinting skills.”

Edited by Samya Majumdar