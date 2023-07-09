Injured javelin thrower Rohit Yadav pulls out of Asian Athletics Championships

Uttar Pradesh’s 22-year-old international javelin thrower Rohit Yadav has pulled out of Asian Athletics Championships due to an elbow injury to his throwing arm. Yadav and Manu DP were two male javelin throwers selected for the Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok, Thailand. The continental tournament is set to take place from July 12 to 16.

India’s star javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has skipped the continental competition to prepare for the Budapest World Athletics Championships starting August 19 in Hungary.

According to the national coach, Yadav has been suffering from a niggle, prior to winning gold at the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from June 15 to 19.

“Nature of the injury is unknown at the moment, but if it is serious, he (Rohit) could miss the entire season,” the national coach said.

Having performed consistently over 80m in competitions in the first half of the year, Yadav was a strong contender for both World Athletics Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games.

Yadav’s season and personal best of 83.40m was recorded in May during a domestic competition in Ranchi. He was currently training at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Punjab.

Tamil Nadu’s 21-year-old international long jumper, Jeswin Aldrin too has pulled out of Asian Athletics Championships as he is recovering from health issues. Aldrin’s season-best performance of 8.42m was recorded in February. Since then, his form dipped and he wasn’t able to replicate superlative performances.

Citing injury, promising triple jumper Praveen Chitravel from Tamil Nadu has also withdrawn from the Bangkok edition of the continental competition. Both Chitravel and Aldrin have qualified for the World Athletics Championships.

Punjab’s shot putter Karanveer Singh will also miss the Asian Athletics Championships due to provisional suspension for failing a dope test conducted by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) recently.

