The Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) has recently appeared in headlines for expelling a wide pool of athletes for violating anti-doping policies. 23 athletes were straightaway expelled from Bellary Center in Karnataka. The institute was forced to take this drastic action to ensure fair practices in sports.

Notably, many syringes were found on the campus in October 2023, leading to the athlete's dismissal on a short note.

Rushdee Warley, who is the CEO of IIS was quoted as saying in a statement to PTI:

"We did find a few syringes on the campus, and athletes were expelled on disciplinary grounds in line with the strict internal policies we follow at the IIS,"

It should be noted that these syringes were discovered from various locations within the center including rooms, drawers, bathrooms, and even common areas. The institute conducted research during players' absences during the holiday period.

IIS is home to renowned Indian track and field athletes such as Neeraj Chopra and Tejaswin Shankar. With a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior, the institute is planning to work closely with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The institute managed by JSW is also planning to conduct frequent dope tests to avoid such incidents in the future.

"There is no room for cheating": Inspire Institute of Sports

It is pertinent to mention that IIS is focused on taking strict measures against doping to ensure fair and ethical sports practices. In a statement, IIS clarified that there is no room for cheating.

"Our commitment to anti-doping practices remains firm and we have robust checking mechanisms in place as well as an ongoing education program to teach athletes what is allowed and what is not. Incidents such as this will serve as grave reminders to our athletes that at IIS there is no room for any sort of cheating."

The decision to oust athletes highlights IIS's stance against doping, fostering a culture of fair play and ethics. As aforementioned, IIS, known for developing athletes like Chopra, Shankar, and others, contributes significantly to Indian sports.

IIS has been steadfast in providing a clean environment ethically to develop top-tier athletes with fair play. Notably, the incident is solely a reminder, focusing on the consequences a player can meet for violating anti-doping policies.