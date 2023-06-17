Anjali Dev wins 400m gold after a 4-year hiatus at the 62nd National Inter-state Senior Athletics Championship 

In a breathtaking display of athleticism in Inter-State Athletics, Anjali Dev of Haryana inspired the lookouts making a triumphant return after four years. The 24-year-old sprinter, who was away from the sport for around four years, showed her talent, recording her personal best time in the women's 400m race at the National Inter-State Championship.

Dev's remarkable performance does not only win her the gold medal but also booked her a slot among the Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Games.

Anjali's last 400m race was back in October 2019 at the Indian Open Championships in Ranchi. She showed no signs of rust as she blazed past the finish line in an astonishing time frame of 51.58 seconds.

Her extraordinary feat let her surpass her previous record of 51.53 seconds, which she had set in Lucknow. This timeframe was nearly one-and-a-half seconds faster than the qualifying standard for the Asian Games, 52.96 seconds.

She faced tough competition from her fellow Haryana athlete, Haimashi Malik, who trailed closely behind Dev with a time of 51.76 seconds. It won Malik a silver medal in the competition.

Vitya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu claimed the bronze medal by crossing the finished line in 52.49 seconds. On the other hand, Maharashtra's Aishwariya Kailash Mishra clocked 52.79 seconds.

All four athletes achieved a time frame below qualifying standards for the Asian Games, however, only two will be selected to represent the country in the event considering the quota system.

Anjali's prestigious performance in the semifinal saw her clocking up in 52.03 seconds and in the previous round with a time of 52.89 seconds. It showcases her consistent performances since her return from a serious injury. Her unprecedented clocking in all three races following her recovery surpassed the Asian Games qualifying benchmark.

The impressive renderings of Anjali and her peers bode well for India's chances in the women's 4x400m relay event at the Asian Games. With four Indian quarter-milers running below the 53-second mark, India's likelihood of reserving a sixth successive gold medal in the relay event, dating back to 2002, appears promising.

