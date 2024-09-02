ISTAF Berlin 2024: Parul Chaudhary finishes 8th in women’s 2000m steeplechase final

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary finished in the eighth position in the final round of the women’s 2000m steeplechase event on Sunday, September 1, at the ISTAF Berlin 2024. The ongoing event is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver group.

Chaudhary clocked a personal best time of 6:14.38 in the event at the iconic Olympiastadion Stadium on Sunday, finishing some way off the first-placed Gesa Felicitas Krause of Germany (5:56.71).

The German pair of Gesa Felicitas Krause and Olivia Guerth took home the gold and silver medals, respectively, while Poland’s Kinga Krolik won the bronze medal in the women’s 2000m steeplechase event.

The ISTAF Berlin 2024 result was a disappointing one for the Indian sprinter, who won gold and silver medals at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Trending

This is the second consecutive eighth-placed finish for Parul Chaudhary, who finished in the same position in the qualification round of the women’s 3000m steeplechase event in the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

Chaudhary finished in 14th position in the women’s 5000m race qualification event in Paris. She had also won a bronze medal in the Portland Track Festival on June 8, clocking a time of 9:31.38 in the 3000m steeplechase event.

Parul Chaudhary has not secured a podium finish since her gold medal-winning performance at the Indian Championships on June 29. She had clocked a time of 9:45.70 to win the gold medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event.

ISTAF Berlin 2024 Women’s 2000m Steeplechase Final Full Results

Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) – 5:56.71 Olivia Gürth (Germany) – 6:00.50 Kinga Królik (Poland) – 6:09.62 Flavie Renouard (France) – 6:11.09 Veerle Bakker (Netherlands) – 6:13.19 Adva Cohen (Israel) – 6:13.28 Grace Fetherstonhaugh (Canada) – 6:13.68 Parul Chaudhary (India) – 6:14.38 Sümeyye Erol (Turkey) – 6:14.86 Laura Maasik (Estonia) – 6:17.07 Ruken Tek (Turkey) – 6:35.40

Agnieszka Chorzępa (Poland) – DNF

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback