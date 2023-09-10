“It is possible because the athletes are dedicated” - Priya Mohan on India’s chances of crossing 100 medals at Asian Games 2023

Priya Mohan is a fighter. Just when her Asian Games 2023 preparations were getting underway, she developed health issues that prevented her from participating in any events for the rest of the year.

However, the Bangalore girl remains optimistic and is eager to fervently support her compatriots and colleagues in the upcoming tournament.

With the Asian Games just two weeks away, the Indian women’s relay team consists of Soniya Baishya, Florence Barla, Subha Venkatesan, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik, and Jisna Mathew.

Priya Mohan has spent considerable time with these athletes over the past few years and is optimistic about their chances of winning medals. Her camaraderie with the athletes has given her hope that India’s outlook in this year’s games is positive and her compatriots can reap rewards through discipline and hard work.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Priya Mohan talked about India's chances at the upcoming mega-event in Hangzhou, China. She also discussed Sony Sports' campaign ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Honge Kamyab! (This time, above 100, once again, we will be successful)’. It is centred on hopes of India winning 100 medals.

Priya Mohan backs the athletes to succeed in their endeavours as she feels the contingent is made up of determined, dedicated, and accomplished athletes.

“It is possible because now the sport is growing and so many people are showing interest as well. They are dedicated, so I guess it’s possible,” said Priya Mohan.

Relay is a team sport, which means a good bonding is required between athletes. Based on her own experience, Priya talked about how the focus on bonding between athletes ensured their success in competitive tournaments.

“We [athletes] try to understand each other well. We will be in camp for 10-15 days and will become close friends in that time. We will know each other well. She understands who I am and I understand her. We share a lot of banter with each other and when we eventually take part in competitions, we will support one another.

"If one is feeling low or pressurised, we will change the topic or try to get her focussed. We will have a good bonding with each other. We will urge each other on by saying, ‘Come on! We can do this’ and as this is for the country. We will give our 100 percent," said Priya Mohan.

"It feels great to represent India, I don’t feel any pressure" - Priya Mohan

From a chance start in athletics to training under the guidance of India’s finest coaches and academies, Priya Mohan has come a long way from her humble beginnings.

A disciplined, holistic regimen has ensured she can bounce back from any setbacks and she is looking forward to the opportunity of getting back on the world stage.

"I started relay only in 10th standard, when I was 15 years old. I joined the sport because my mother wanted me to get free medical seats. If I play nationally, I get free seats. That's what her intention was,” said Priya Mohan.

“But once I started training frequently, I knew athletics was the path I wanted to take and that I don’t want to study medicine. My parents didn’t support me fully, as they wanted me to focus on my studies. But after two-and-a-half years, I started winning national medals continuously and then they supported me.”

When asked if there were any challenges she faced in terms of training facilities, Priya was satisfied and appreciative of the infrastructure and training.

“Everything was going well. I recently changed my coach also. Even the recovery in Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) is good. I got sponsored by IIS from 2021 but I only moved to their academy around five months ago. It was really amazing. It is one of the best facilities and everything is going well.”

Priya also gave some insights into her own game and the areas she was focusing on to improve and perform better once she gets better.

“My action is not that great. My biomechanics is good but then the action is not that great, So, I’m trying to fix that and build more power and strength so that I will improve my game. There is a lot of scope where I can improve."

She also spoke about the joy of representing her country:

“It feels great to represent India at such a young age. You gain a lot of experience playing at the junior level and when you compete against world class athletes. So, once you transition to the senior level, all the experience you have gained will help ease any worries and therefore I don’t feel any pressure,” she added.

Despite being sidelined by health problems, Priya Mohan is enthusiastically encouraging her colleagues to chase glory in the Asian Games that begin on 23 September in Hangzhou, China.