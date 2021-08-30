"It's raining medals in Tokyo": Indian throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar bag silver and bronze for India at Paralympics 2021

India's glory at the Paralympics continued as two more medals came in for the country at the F46 javelin event. Para legend Devendra Jhajharia and world champion Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged silver and bronze medals for India respectively.
In what was a world record-breaking event, the Indians did well but were outclassed by Sri-Lankan Dinesh Mudiyanselage. He threw the javelin at a mammoth distance of 67.79 meters to bag the gold medal. Here's more on what transpired during the event.
Indian duo Devendra and Sundar bag medals in javelin throw
Devendra Jhajharia was the favourite to win his third medal at the Para Games in Tokyo. He started with a modest 60.28-meter throw. However, he knew that he needed to do better than this to fulfill his dream of bagging another gold. The Indian bettered his WR, with a stellar 64. 35 meters throw in his third attempt to seal a medal at the Paralympics. However, brilliance from the Sri-Lankan thrower washed out hopes of a third gold for Jhajharia.
A silver medal for Jhajharia makes it his third medal at the Para Games. He is arguably the most influential athlete in India's Para-sports history. His gold medal in Athens gave many hopes of excelling in para-sports. Having won awards and laurels for the country internationally, the silver medal at the age of 40 is once again a testimony to how brilliant an athlete Jhajharia has been through the years.
Twitter reacts to Jhajharia's silver medal at the Paralympics
Indian fans were elated to learn that even legend Jhajharia had got to the podium. He is one of the most renowned athletes in the para-circuits and the news of him winning a medal was a huge boost to the country. Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the Khel Ratna awardee on a sensational performance at the Paralympics.
