Jamaican star sprinter Yohan Blake returns to form with 10.05 seconds

2011 world champion Yohan Blake powered away to a season’s best of 10.05s in 100m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) qualifying meet over the weekend.

The event was perfect preparation for Yohan Blake and other athletes ahead of next month's Jamaican National Championships, which will also act as a Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

Meanwhile, Oshane Bailey (10.13s) showed signs of improvement to finish second, with Romaria Williams taking third spot after clocking 10.16s.

Yohan Blake also teamed up with Asafa Powell, Julian Forte and Oshane Bailey for the men’s 4x100m gold. The 'Jamaica Gold’ team clocked 38.33s in a blazing performance.

Never doubt yourself doubt your doubt. Big up #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/znYXKptdZn — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) April 25, 2021

The ‘Jamaica Green’ team of Akeem Blake, Nigel Ellis, Romario Williams and Kadrian Goldson came second in 39.55s.

Yohan Blake, who ran 10.27s a couple of weeks ago, also rose to second in the Jamaica men’s 100m rankings with his latest performance. Only Nigel Ellis (10.04s) is ahead of Blake at the moment.

Yohan Blake ready to give up Tokyo dream if vaccination becomes compulsory

The 2012 London Olympic silver medalist had earlier created a stir by admitting that he's not in favor of taking the COVID-19 vaccine even if it means giving up on Tokyo Olympics.

"My mind still stays strong, I don't want any vaccine, I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it," Blake was quoted as saying by The Gleaner.

As of now vaccination is not compulsory for participating athletes. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has actively encouraged athletes to get the jab but they are unlikely to make it mandatory.

India's Srabani Nanda finishes second in women's 100m

In the women’s 100m, Roneish McGregor clocked a personal best of 11.35s ahead of India’s Srabani Nanda (11.61s) and Kashieka Cameron (11.66s).

Shericka Jackson, an Olympic and World Championships medalist, won the women’s 200m in 22.62s to move into the global top 10 rankings. Stephenie Ann McPherson (22.98s) and Shashalee Forbes (23.03s) completed the top three.

In the men’s 200m, Anthony Carpenter won in 20.88s, edging past Rasheed Broadbell (20.95s) and Michael Sharpe (20.98s).

Tiffany James-Rose won the women’s 400m in 52.45s ahead of Junell Bromfield (53.12s) and Ashley Williams (53.23s).