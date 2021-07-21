Japanese pilots pull off an unbelievable stunt in air, creates the five rings of Tokyo Olympics 2020

With just two days before the commencement of the Summer Games, the residents of Tokyo and the athletes competing in the Olympics were treated to something incredible!

The Blue Impulse, Japan's aerobatics team, pulled off a spectacular stunt as they drew five Olympic rings over the Tokyo sky. The team was rehearsing for a similar event that is scheduled to take place later this week.

The Blue Impulse pulled off the maneuver, just over Tokyo's National Stadium. The National Stadium will be hosting the Opening Ceremony, the Closing Ceremony and the track and field events.

For the rehearsal, the Blue Impusle Team drew the five rings with white smoke. But for the actual event, the rings in the sky will bear the original colors of blue, yellow, black, green and red.

Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23. A total of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries are expected to participate in 33 sports in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Where to watch the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sports Network in India. The English commentary can be seen on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD while the Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD. Doordarshan will live telecast the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian audience can also live stream the Summer Games on Sony LIV.

