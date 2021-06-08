Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal for training-cum-competition tour ahead of Tokyo Olympics

In a bid to intensify his Tokyo Olympics training, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reached Portugal on Sunday to take part in an international competition after more than a year.

During an online media interaction a few weeks ago, the 23-year-old had lamented the lack of competition that made him feel left behind in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

The travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 pandemic have cast a pall of gloom over the athletes' Olympic preparations. The limitations have left them uncertain about whether they will be able to compete in international tournaments or attend training camps ahead of the Games.

Neeraj Chopra was last seen in action at the South African domestic tournament in Potchefstroom in January 2020. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.86m to breach the Olympic qualifying mark of 85m. However, Chopra has not participated in any international competitions since.

Tokyo Olympics-bound Neeraj Chopra to compete in an event in Lisbon on June 10

Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa (Meeting, City of Lisbon) on June 10 at the Lisbon University Stadium. He will be based in Lievin for a fortnight, after which he will travel to other parts of Europe for training and competition, an athletics coach told IANS.

"The Indian thrower along with foreign coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Issan Marwah will be based out of Lievin, in northern France, for a fortnight and then move to other parts of Europe for training and competition," the coach said.

The Asian Games champion was initially expected to fly to Europe last week for a training-cum-competition tour. However, the French interior ministry did not issue an authorisation letter for Neeraj Chopra to travel to Europe, according to Sports Authority of India (SAI).

