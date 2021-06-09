Joshua Cheptegei believes the Golden Gala meeting record for men's 5000m is in danger

Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei will run his first 5000m race in 2021 on Thursday, when he takes the field at the Golden Gala meeting in the city of Florence, Italy. He will compete with Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten for the gold medal in the third meeting of the 2021 Diamond League series.

Joshua holds the current 5000m (12:35.36) and 10000m (26:11.00) World Records, which he set a year earlier. Asked about his ambitions for the 2021 Golden Gala meeting, Joshua replied:

"I am happy to be here. I am hoping to run 12:40 or faster if the conditions go right."

Despite the absence of Olympic champion Mo Farah, the 5000m men's race will feature all three podium finishers from the 2019 World Athletics Championships (Muktar Edris, Selemon Barega, and Mohamed Ahmed). Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya holds the current Golden Gala meet record, which he set way back in 2004. Joshua Cheptegei believes it could be broken on Thursday.

"I believe that with good organization of the pacers, it can be done. We have a very strong field of Ethiopian and Canadian guys. The meeting record will be in danger tomorrow."

Joshua Cheptegei defends the super-spike technology

Super-spike technology has come under the scanner recently as it has helped a lot of athletes set new World Records. Joshua Cheptegei, however, believes that humanity should embrace the new technology.

"I believe that technology is changing a lot. We are not in the 1990's. We need new innovations from new companies. It allows you to achieve your dreams. It is not like the spikes are only available to me or Sifan (Hassan). It is available for every athlete. It's how you feel comfortable and it is about your dreams," Cheptegei concluded.

Super-spike technology has allowed racers like Sifan Hassan and Letesenbet Gidey to break the women's 10000m World Records in quick succession. With more and more athletes embracing the new spikes, it remains to be seen if the men's 5000m meet record or the World Record will be broken at the 2021 Golden Gala event in Florence.

