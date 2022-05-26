Jumping to 8.31m in Greece boosts Murali Sreeshankar's confidence ahead of Commonwealth Games & World Athletics Championships

Winning a gold medal with an outstanding jump of 8.31m at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece, on the night of May 25, has given India’s Murali Sreeshankar a major confidence boost.

“The fact that I was able to perform up to my potential amongst world class jumpers in Greece has raised hope for me to win a medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Eugene World Athletics Championships,” the 23-year-old Indian jumper told Sportskeeda after winning gold in Greece.

While Sweden’s Thobias Montler was second with a jump of 8.27m, Jules Pommery of France was third with a jump of 8.17m.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian improved his national record to 8.36m at the Federation Cup in April.

Taking into account Sreeshankar’s past performance graph, he couldn’t repeat his home results during the Tokyo Olympic Games held last year in Japan. Speculations were thus rife about whether he would be able to achieve good results in international competitions.

On Wednesday night in Greece, Sreeshankar laid those speculations to rest with a superb performance.

“Initially I struggled with my opening two jumps," Sreeshankar said. "Got my rhythm right in the third attempt. The fourth and fifth jumps were again not so good. The sixth and final jump was again good. Before coming to Greece, I couldn’t practice at the jumping pit due to unseasonal rains. Nonetheless I’m happy with my performance.”

Speaking about his first international experience this year, the Indian jumper said it was a great feeling to be among the best in the business.

“It was terrific atmosphere as the competitors were friendly on and off the field," Sreeshankar said. "The athletes were supportive and encouraged me to push hard. I enjoyed the ambience."

Sreeshankar’s first major competition of the year will be the Eugene World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from July 15-24 in Oregon, USA. He competed at the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships, but failed to enter the final round due to a below-par performance.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games, starting July 28, will be his second big competition of 2022.

“I hope I'm able to win medals in two back-to-back major competitions of this year,” Sreeshankar added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee