Justin Gatlin feels Usain Bolt's 100m World Record will be broken by the next generation

Justin Gatlin, the brand ambassador for TCS World 10K, has had an illustrious career. With five Olympic medals, including the prestigious 100m gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, 10 World Championship medals and three Diamond League gold medals among a host of others, Justin Gatlin has had a career par supremacy.

The legendary athlete's rivalry on track with Usain Bolt will go down as one of the fiercest competitions in the annals of track and field rivalries.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda ahead of the TCS World 10K, Justin Gatlin said breaking Usain Bolt's record of 9.58 seconds in 100m is not something that will happen very soon.

He said:

"At this point in time, I don't have a name that comes to mind (on who would break the 100m world record in the near future). I don't think we had a name that came to mind at that point in time either. We didn't think nine-five was even possible at some point. But right now it's a shootout. There are many young athletes running times comparable to each other. I think that's what makes it exciting. They're all pushing each other to be better athletes. So nine-seven seems like the consistency right now across the board. Somebody may be pushed in the future to run nine-six or better."

The sprint great elaborated that breaking the 100m world record might be left to the next generation.

Justin Gatlin explained:

"I wouldn't say very soon (on breaking the 100m world record). Maybe not in this generation that we have now but the next one to come. The young athletes, as a high schooler, they are not really using high school practice regimen, but college regimens. And as college athletes, there are being professional. It helps them become professional elite athletes very quickly. So hopefully we'll see times that will be comparable to nine-five or better the next generation."

Justin Gatlin has no regrets looking back at his career

With a career laden with many ups and downs, Justin Gatlin has seen it all.

He is no stranger to taking breaks in his career. He won two World Championships gold medals in 100m 12 years apart, in 2005 and 2017 (where he beat none other than Usain Bolt for the title.)

Looking back at his career, Justin Gatlin said he has introspected many a time and has no regrets.

Justin Gatlin said:

"I can always look back and say, I could have done better here or there. As an elite athlete, you strive for perfection, you want to be better. That's why you never settle. I can run a race, win a race and say I can do better next time, I can work harder. I can look back at those points and say, yes, I could have run better in the last 20 meters or I should have had a better start or I could have lifted more in the gym or worked harder at a track practice."

"But with the success I've had throughout my years, I'm very pleased with my journey and my path. I have no regrets when it comes to being on the track."

