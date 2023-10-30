Jyothi Yarraji bags gold in 100m hurdles, breaks own National Games record 

Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal in 100m hurdles in the ongoing National Games in Goa. She finished on top after clocking 13.22 seconds at the Athletics Stadium in Bambolim.

Yarraji also broke her own record in the National Games that she set last year in Gujarat when she clocked 13.30 seconds. Nithya Ramaraj won the silver medal after clocking 13.36 seconds, while Sapna Kumari bagged bronze after clocking 13.33 seconds.

23-year-old Yarraji clocked a stunning 12.78 seconds in the World University Games and broke her own national record. She also won the silver medal in the Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou. Yarraji had finished third to secure a bronze, but her medal was upgraded to silver after China’s Wu Yanni was disqualified as per the Technical Rule 16.8.

Tejas Ashok Shirse won the gold medal in men’s sprint hurdles. Hailing from Maharashtra, Shirse clocked 13.71 seconds. Tejas came into the National Games after winning gold medals in the National Open Athletics Championships followed by the Athletics Championships.

Tejas, who plies his trade at the Reliance Foundation under the tutelage of James Hillier, had said that he wished to breach the direct qualification mark for the Paris Olympics to be held next year.

Priyanka sets new record in National Games 2023

Priyanka Goswami had a day to remember in the 20 km race walk event. She clocked 1:36:35 seconds and broke the National Games record of Munita Prajapati.

This time around, Munita won the bronze medal. Sejal Anil Singh from Maharashtra bagged the silver medal after finishing with a timing of 1:41:13 seconds.

Tamil Nadu’s Vithya Ramraj won the gold medal after finishing with a timing of 52.85 seconds in the 400m event. In women’s shot put, Abha Khatua won the gold medal with a throw of 17.09. Muhammed Anees clinched gold in long jump with a distance of 8.15 metres.