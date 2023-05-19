Jyothi Yarraji shatters records at Federation Cup Athletics Championships

On the second last day of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships, the renowned Indian field and track athlete, Jyothi Yarraji showcased an exceptional performance that left spectators in awe. She effortlessly clinched the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles and astonishingly surpassed her own meet record in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Having already set a meet record in the heats with a time of 13.18 seconds on Tuesday, Yarraji continued her impressive streak. In the final, she raised the bar even higher, clocking an astounding time of 12.89 seconds, securing the gold medal.

Notably, Yarraji's incredible feat not only shattered the meet record but also exceeded the qualification standard set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the Asian Championships. Her remarkable achievements are a demonstration of her talent and determination.

Record-Breaking feats and dominant performances unfold at Federation Cup Athletics Championships

Exceeding the set qualification standard of 13.63 seconds with exceptional ease, Jyothi Yarraji has firmly positioned herself as a formidable contender for the upcoming Asian Championships in Bangkok, scheduled from July 12-16.

Her remarkable achievements in the women's 100m hurdles have garnered well-deserved attention. R. Nithya Ramraj from Tamil Nadu secured a distant second place with a time of 13.44 seconds, while Sapna Kumari from Jharkhand claimed the third spot with a time of 13.58 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the highly anticipated men's 110m hurdles event, Maharashtra's Tejas Ashok Shirse dominated the field, leaving his competitors trailing far behind with a remarkable time of 13.72 seconds.

All eyes will be on Punjab's Twinkle in the women's 800m final of the Federation Cup, scheduled for Thursday. In a remarkable display of strength and speed, she crossed the finish line in her heat with a time of 2:05.39, surpassing the Asian qualifying mark of 2:05.74 seconds.

Shifting the focus to the men's 800m heats, only two athletes managed to break the impressive barrier of 1:50. Ankesh Chaudhary from Himachal Pradesh blazed through his heat, clocking an impressive time of 1:49.73 seconds, closely followed by Anu Kumar from Uttarakhand, who posted a time of 1:49.93 seconds.

As the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships continue to unfold, these outstanding performances serve as a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication exhibited by these athletes. The stage is set for more thrilling competitions and awe-inspiring achievements in the days to come.

