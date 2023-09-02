"Kashinath sir ensured I got everything I needed" - Javelin thrower DP Manu on his coach after finishing sixth at Worlth Athletics Championships

DP Manu, javelin thrower and one of the brightest names among Indian track and field athletes, recently finished 6th at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest.

Speaking to The Indian Express on his success as an athlete, Manu says his coach and guru Kashinath Naik has been a crucial part of the journey. The 23-year-old reminisces of the time he had a strong throwing arm, but little technique.

The duo's journey began back in 2018, when DP Manu was participating in the Pune Khelo India games. The young gun hurled the javelin somewhere around 68m to win the competition, and caught his now coach's eye. Manu went back to his regular life after the tournament, unaware that his life was about to change.

"After Khelo India, I had returned to Mangalore and joined the college where I was pursuing my second-year B.Com. Kashinath sir took the trouble to get my number from a senior and spoke to me. He first asked me about my training drills, then he gave me the big break by asking me to travel to Pune for trials at the Army Sports Institute (ASI).

"I was soon throwing 70m+ under his guidance and became a better thrower with each passing week," he told The Indian Express.

While DP Manu didn't get entry into the ASI right away, his coach had his back. As the athlete worked on perfecting his throw, Kashinath Naik ensured that he had everything else taken care of.

"Initially, it took time for me to get entry into the Army. But I was allowed to stay at the ASI campus for training. Before I officially joined the Army, I did not have proper shoes needed for javelin throw. Kashinath sir ensured I got everything I needed, like shoes, good diet, and even dry fruits.

"He used to get healthy homemade food for me. I did not have to ask him for anything because he was very generous. Now, of course, the Army takes care of all my needs," Manu told The Indian Express.

Crediting Naik for being there for him always, DP Manu added:

"Though there were other javelin throwers in the group, Kashinath sir always had time for me. I have followed his training schedule, and it has helped me get to where I am — sixth place at the World Athletics Championships."

DP Manu on perfecting his technique

While the Asian Athletics Championships silver medalist had quite the throwing arm even as a junior, shoddy technique meant he couldn't throw over 70m. All of this changed under Kashinath Naik's watchful eye.

"When sir asked me to join him in Pune, my technique was not ideal. I was very raw, though I had a strong throwing arm. For instance, the angle of the javelin was too high. He helped me correct it.'

"Even now, at times, I tend to throw with a high angle, but the coach is always around to rectify it. Also, I used to bend my knee during the block, but my coach helped me correct the technique further. Kashinath sir also helped me get stronger physically and more confident. When it comes to mental training, he tries and keeps me positive," he added.

With some stellar performances on DP Manu's end as of late, fans will be truly intrigued to see how far this player-coach duo can go. While Neeraj Chopra has set the bar very high for success, competitors like Manu are ensuring there is some depth of talent in India.