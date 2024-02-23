Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus, and Summer McIntosh are among the favorites for gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

Ledecky, the 26-year-old American swimming legend has had a glittering career so far with 5 Olympic gold medals and 19 world championships medals

But there are some competitors in this field, as the young Australian swimmer, Ariarne Titmus, emerged as Ledecky's biggest rival at the Tokyo Olympics. Titmus also defeated Ledecky in the women's 200m and 400m freestyle swimming. She has been in terrific form and won two medals at the World Championships in Fukuoka last year.

Titmus has already had a glittering career with two world records and two Olympic golds to her name.

The 16-year-old Canadian swimming talent Summer McIntosh has undoubtedly taken the swimming world by storm with her rising skills in international swimming championships. She broke the 200m freestyle World Junior Record (1:54:79) as the lead swimmer for Canada's 800m free relay. In 2023, she broke the reigning world record in the women's 400 m freestyle in swimming, previously held by swimming legend Katie Ledecky.

The Canadian recently became the first swimmer to beat Katie Ledecky in 800 metres in 13 years by defeating her in Florida earlier in 2024.

McIntosh has already won 5 world championships golds and it will be interesting to see how she fares in her maiden Olympics.

Katie Ledecky has had an extraordinary career so far

Katie Ledecky's career has been remarkable which has cemented her status as one of the greatest swimmers of all time

Ledecky made her Olympics debut in 2012 and won the gold medal at the 800m freestyle event. The American won 5 medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, including 4 golds at the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle. She was also a part of the successful 4×100m relay team.

Ledecky faced stiff challenges at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, particularly from Ariarne Titmus. The American claimed silver in the 400m freestyle and 4 × 200m relays. However, she claimed golds at the 800m and 1500m events.

With ten Olympic medals to her name, Ledecky is the most successful female Olympian from the United States.

Additionally, she has also won 26 World Championships medals, including 21 golds. In the most recent edition of the event, the American won gold at the 800m and 1500m freestyle events. She also claimed two silver medals at the 400m and 4x200m relay competitions .