Kenya's Agnes Tirop and Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi shatter world records in Adizero Road to Records event in Germany

Kenya's Agnes Tirop stormed through the finish line to win the 10 km Adizero Road to Records event held on Sunday. Tirop finished first with a timing of 30:01. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi triumphed in the 5km race Teferi finished with a timing of 14:30 at the same event in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Both athletes shattered world records while winning their respective 10km and 5km track events in Germany.

Kenyan Agnes Tirop is elated to have broken the World record:

Tirop is a two-time world 10km bronze medallist. She won the 10 km event with a timing of 30:01, finishing ahead of Sheila Chepkirui.

The Kenyan Agnes Tirop shattered the world record held by Morocco's Asmae Leghzaoui 19 years ago by finishing 28 seconds off the record.

Chepkirui finished with a time of 30:17. She bettered the previous record time, but couldn't match Tirop's excellence. The Kenyan cruised past with two kilometers to spare and surged through the finish line.

Nancy Jelagat of Kenya finished third with a timing of 30:50.

"I'm so happy to have broken the world record. I felt the pace was good and Sheila assisted me a lot. The course was very good too," said Tirop.

Tefari happy to smash the world record:

Teferi finished with a time of 14:30 on Sunday, in the 5 km race. She improved the previously held record of 14:44 set by Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech.

Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi triumphed in the 5km race with a time of 14:30 at an event in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Teferi made a stunning comeback just six weeks after finishing sixth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games to win the race.

Meanwhile, Melknat Wudu of Ethiopia, a two-time medallist at the World U20 Championships, took second place in 14:54 time, just ahead of compatriot Nigisti Haftu in the women's 5km race.

"I'm so happy," said Teferi, who finished sixth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics. "After the Olympics, I knew I was ready to go after this world record."

