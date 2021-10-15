Kenyan police apprehends long distance runner Agnes Tirop's husband

Kenyan police on Thursday apprehended runner Agnes Tirop's husband, two days after Tirop was stabbed to death on October 13.

Tirop's husband, Emmanuel Rotich, had been absconding ever since the 25-year-old's death. He was considered a prime suspect in her death case. The Kenyan long-distance runner's body was found at her home in Iten, Kenya.

According to local media reports, Tirop was found dead with multiple stab wounds on her body. It has also transpired that the couple were dealing with a marital predicament.

News of Tirop's killing, which has shocked the entire athletic world, came just a month after she smashed the women's 10km world record at an event in Germany. She shattered a world record previously held by Morocco’s Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.

She was a double world 10km bronze medallist and 2015 world cross county champion. Unfortunately, Tirop could only manage a fourth place finish in the 5km race at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Agnes Tirop's husband nabbed while trying to flee from an officer

Double world championship medallist and Olympian Agnes Tirop's husband was captured as he tried to evade police officers in Changamwe, Mombasa county on Thursday.

"He is in custody and he was arrested while fleeing," George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations, told AFP, as police issued pictures of the suspect in handcuffs.

Kinoti stated that Rotich is expected to appear in court on Friday. He further added that the suspect will face charges once investigations are concluded.

Devastated by the death of her daughter, Tirop's mother stated that she was the lone breadwinner of the family. She also looked after the kid's fees and other necessities of the household.

"When we got the news it was really saddening, because Agnes has been a good person since she was young and Agnes has never been in any conflict with anyone," added her brother Josephat Keter.

