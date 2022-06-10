Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Maharashtra's Sudeshna Shivanka bags three gold medals, father speaks about her journey

Maharashtra's Sudeshna Shivankar reaffirmed her supremacy in athletics as she swept three gold medals at the ongoing 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Haryana on Friday.

Sudeshna bagged a gold medal in 100m with a timing of 11.79s followed by another gold medal in the girls' 200m event in 24.29s time. She also contributed to Team Maharastra winning gold in the 4x100m relay by clocking the race in 4:02.76s.

Speaking about the techniques that won her the gold medal, Sudeshna told ANI:

“My coach started building my technique needed for a synthetic track. You need to lean forward and have a good knee lift. In the last few years, he has worked a lot on these and it is bringing in the results now."

Sudeshna Shivankar's father witnesses her win medals Khelo India Youth Games

Hanmant Shivankar, the father of Khelo India Youth Games gold medalist Sudeshna, witnessed her heroics as she outplayed her opponents not once but thrice to finish on top.

Hanmant recalled all the hardships they endured as a family and his daughter's journey to success at KIYG. He revealed that Sudeshna was diagnosed with asthma and the family did everything they could to keep her away from smoke and dust to avoid inflaming her lungs.

As he watched his daughter soak in the adulation at a Khelo India Youth Games victory ceremony, Hanmant recalled the day he learned his daughter was competing in a running event. He said:

“A wave of panic gripped me. Her school physical education teacher had called to seek my consent for taking Sudeshna to the athletics meet. I had flatly refused. I somehow got to know about their trip and raced to the event, hoping to stop her. But, by the time I reached the venue, Sudeshna had already won the race."

Sudeshna stated that asthma never came in between her passion for the sport. Speaking about the same, she said:

"During those days, if I suffered an asthma attack, I would just take rest and start playing against after a while. It never bothered me."

