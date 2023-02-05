Khelo India Youth Games: Bushra Khan stays calm to claim gold in women’s 3000m race  

The ongoing Khelo India Youth Games has produced another inspirational and feel-good story. Faith is a great healer, and the adage proved true yet again. Grief-stricken middle-distance runner from Madhya Pradesh, Bushra Khan, nearly quit running last May after her father died in a freak incident.

However, athletics coach SK Prasad encouraged her to move forward in life and gradually build a running tempo.

Bushra Khan's confidence grew and she clinched gold in the women’s 3,000m race at the Khelo India Youth Games being held in Bhopal, on Saturday, 4 January.

The promising middle-distance runner from Sehore in Madhya Pradesh was all praise for her coach in the post-race interaction.

“I owe it all to my coach, without his support, I couldn’t have clocked a personal best of 10.04.29 seconds in the 3,000m race,” Bushra said.

Bushra Khan played a waiting game in the race. She stayed behind the leading group and surged ahead when there were around 200 meters left to emerge victorious. The youngster had earlier finished second in the 1500m event of the Khelo India Youth Games on Friday.

“In 1500m, I pushed from the finish line too early and paid the prize,” the Madhya Pradesh runner said.

Bushra had to overcome grief to triumph at Khelo India Youth Games

The memories of her late father, who died last year in a freak accident, flashed through her mind after the race. Bushra Khan’s father was the only bread-winner in the family. Being the eldest in the family, she was close to her father, the coach said.

“Her (Bushra's) father was a daily wage worker in a chemical factory in Sehore and died due to a blast in the factory,” the coach added.

That was eight months ago, but the unfortunate incident still haunts the young athlete.

“I wish my father would have been alive to see me winning,” Bushra said sobbingly.

However, Bushra's mother and two younger sisters were there at the stadium to see her sweat around the track and get applauded for her hard work.

Six summers ago, Bushra Khan joined the state government-run athletics academy in Bhopal. The gold-winning performance on Saturday, the coach said, will act as a platform to achieve good results in the coming months.

“Despite hardship, she has given a good account of herself. I am confident she will break the 10-minute barrier by May to earn a place in the national team for the Asian Junior Athletics Championships,” the coach added.

Bushra Khan said she has a passion for distance running and is ready to make sacrifices to achieve the targets set by her coach.

"I hope I will not disappoint my coach and all those who supported me during challenging situation in my life,” Bushra added.

The story of this budding talent from Madhya Pradesh is another example of how the Khelo India Youth Games are nurturing talent.

