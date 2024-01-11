Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu to train in Australia and US for 2024 Paris Olympics

In the recent development in Indian sports, Asian Games silver medalist in javelin throw Kishore Kumar Jena has obtained approval to undergo a 78-day training program in Gold Coast, Australia.

The sports ministry has approved the decision ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, considering all the preparatory measures for the extravaganza. Notably, this initiative is fully funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Fully showing support for the athlete, the ministry has assured financial support which tends to cover plane tickets and accommodation, training facilities, medical expenses, and insurance. This comes not only for the javelin thrower but also for his physiotherapist and coach.

The ministry was quoted as saying in a release:

“MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), will fund Jena, his coach and physiotherapist’s airfare, boarding & lodging expenditures, along with the cost for availing training and massage facilities, medical and local travel expenses and Medical Insurance costs among other expenditures.”

Jena's inclusion in the foreign training program is noteworthy considering his status as India's second-longest javelin throw record holder after record-breaking Neeraj Chopra.

Ministry assures bearing Mirabai Chanu's expenses for foreign training ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Similarly, Tokyo Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is gearing up to undergo a 30-day rehabilitation program in St. Louis, USA, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a significant development for the 29-year-old, MYAS has also approved funding for Chanu similar to Kishore.

The ministry added:

“Ministry, under TOPS funding, will cover her (Mirabai) and her coach’s airfare, boarding & lodging cost, gym expenses, and medical insurance cost among other expenditures.”

She will be accompanied by chief coach Vijay Sharma during the rehabilitation process. Dr. Aron Horschig will be responsible for her training sessions.

Chanu's outstanding track record comprises a well-deserved gold medal at the Common Wealth Games 2022 and a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics competing in the women's 49 kg category.

Furthermore, a list of wrestlers including freestyler Deepak Punia, Ashu and Ronit Sharma in Greco-Roman categories have also attained foreign training approval under TOPS. The ministry has also assured bearing expenses for these wrestlers.

As a courtesy of athletes' past success, their fans are anticipating comparable performances in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics after clearing foreign training programs.