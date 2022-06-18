Kuortane Games 2022: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action on June 18

After a grand performance at the at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to rock the 2022 Kuortane Games on Saturday (June 18). The athletics event is a silver-level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour.

The 24-year-old made a remarkable return to the competitive world, shattering his own national record mark on June 14, after a 10 month long hiatus.

Chopra hurled the spear to a distance of 89.30m in his second attempt at the Paavo Nurmi Games. He bettered his previous best of 88.07m, recorded last year at a domestic event in Patiala, Punjab.

Athletics Federation of India @afiindia

@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw https://t.co/cBLg4Ke8nh

The golden boy scripted history at the Olympics last year by winning a gold medal after throwing a distance of 87.58m. Along the way, he became the first Indian ever to win a gold medal in a track and field event at the Olympics.

This time, however, Chopra will look to breach the 90m mark when he takes on the the field at the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland. The Haryana-born athlete finished third in 2021 with a throw of 86.79m at the athletics event.

Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1



आप सभी के support के लिए धन्यवाद | 🏻 No better feeling than being back on the track! Very happy to start my 2022 season with a Personal Best throw 89.30m. Thank you @paavonurmigames for a great experience and congrats to Oliver Helander for the win. Next stop @KuortaneGames आप सभी के support के लिए धन्यवाद | No better feeling than being back on the track! Very happy to start my 2022 season with a Personal Best throw 89.30m. Thank you @paavonurmigames for a great experience and congrats to Oliver Helander for the win. Next stop @KuortaneGames.आप सभी के support के लिए धन्यवाद | 🇮🇳🙏🏻 https://t.co/FO7INKMagq

Kuortane Games 2022: Timings and live streaming details

The Kuortane Games 2022, where Neeraj Chopra will be in action, will get underway from 9:15pm IST onwards on June 18.

Date: June 18; Timings: 9:15pm (IST)

However, there will be no live telecast for the Kuortane Games 2022 in India. Live streaming details of Kuortane Games 2022 in India have also not been officially announced yet.

Kuortane Games 2022 live results will be updated on the Kuortane Games official website.

