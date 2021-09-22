"Lack of systematic training at grassroots level hampers progress" - Race walking national bronze medalist Payal

Payal recently won a bronze medal in the women’s 20km race walk event at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal. After the win, she spoke about how she laments the lack of an organized training program for young athletes at the school or college level.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Payal said:

“School or college athletes in India don’t get proper training. Youngsters have zeal but don’t get proper guidance in the formative years of training. Since there is a lack of systematic training at the grassroots level, it takes time to perform at the national level."

Uttarakhand’s 22-year-old race walker from a village near Kashipur recalled she didn’t get good coaching during her school and college days either.

“There was one athletics coach in Kashipur. He had to oversee 20 odd athletes in one training session. There were sprinters, jumpers and distance runners. Sometimes it was difficult for the coach to manage a big bunch of athletes,” Payal points to lack of organised training at district level.

The national bronze medalist said she had to travel 12 km from her village to Kashipur for practice. Considering she sacrificed her academics it wasn’t productive in terms of performance.

“I had to sacrifice my studies. Despite being regular in training, the performance was ordinary. There was no group training as I was the only athlete in the race walk event in Kashipur. The coach hardly gave importance to my event,” she revealed.

Change in location has helped Payal

In January last year, Payal shifted from Kashipur to Patiala to pursue a course in Bachelor of Physical Education from Punjabi University.

At the Punjabi University Campus, Payal came in contact with former national level race walking coach Gurdev Singh, who has a training center at Punjabi University. Shifting to Patiala has paid rich dividends, said Payal.

“Gurdev Sir has made changes in my technique. The training is systematic. I am a better athlete now as I am getting specialised training for my event,” reveals Payal.

In Patiala, Payal also has the advantage of training with a group of athletes. She highlighted that group training for an event like 20km is vital for improving performance. Last week's podium finish in the season-ending domestic competition in Warangal was a big boost for Payal.. She said:

“I am excited to earn a bronze medal at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal. The bronze medal has given me the confidence that I can do better next year.”

Payal won a silver medal in the B group at the National Race Walk Championships held earlier this year in Ranchi. To avoid overcrowding and streamline the national race walk competition, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) divides competitors into two groups according to their performance.

The elite athletes are clubbed in A group while the second rung competes in B group. In Warangal there was only one group.

Payal talked about the lack of training in race walking at the grassroots level

Payal’s personal best for a 20km race walk is one hour and 40 minutes. Last week in Warangal she clocked an hour and 48 minutes to win bronze. Her next goal is to compete in the elite group for the 2022 season.

“The national competition will be held next year in February. There is enough time to further improve my performance,” she added.

