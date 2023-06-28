Lance Armstrong was condemned for questioning the "Fairness of Trans Athletes in sport"

Former cyclist Lance Armstrong faced backlash on social media for questioning the "fairness" of transgender people in sports.

Armstrong made a video to his three million followers on Twitter, stating his opinion about the "Fairness of Trans Athletes in sport."

Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people's greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I'm uniquely positioned to have these conversations.

Lance Armstrong @lancearmstrong Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers? Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?

Lance Armstrong's tweet had seen his fans share their opinions on the question of whether or not someone with Armstrong's history of cheating should be in charge of conducting such a discussion. Matthew Dowd, a political analyst, seemed shocked that the disgraced cyclist was 'lecturing people about fairness in sports.'

Dowd stated:

Matthew Dowd @matthewjdowd In the last 24 hours, we have Lance Armstrong lecturing people about sports fairness, Meghan McCain lecturing people about nepotism, GOP lecturing people about law and order, white evangelical leaders praising/worshiping Trump…we live in a world where many lack mirrors. In the last 24 hours, we have Lance Armstrong lecturing people about sports fairness, Meghan McCain lecturing people about nepotism, GOP lecturing people about law and order, white evangelical leaders praising/worshiping Trump…we live in a world where many lack mirrors.

However, Armstrong responded to Matthew Dowd by stating that he was not actually lecturing anyone but bringing all sides to the table.

However, Armstrong responded to Matthew Dowd by stating that he was not actually lecturing anyone but bringing all sides to the table.

Lance Armstrong @lancearmstrong Climb down from the high horse Matthew. I'm actually not lecturing anyone rather bringing all sides to the table and inviting rational and open dialogue. And I might add, having a conversation that almost nobody dares touch. If they stream podcasts up in your rarified air, check… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

However several fans have shown their support for Matthew Dowd, as an Indian lawyer reacted and said:

Ameet Datta 🇮🇳 @DattaAmeet @lancearmstrong You lost your chance to be any of any principles based conversation or debate the moment you lied about your doping. You are a liar, a cheat. And you should shut up and live your life quietly. @lancearmstrong You lost your chance to be any of any principles based conversation or debate the moment you lied about your doping. You are a liar, a cheat. And you should shut up and live your life quietly.

Despite the trans backlash, many still believe it's important not to shut down important conversations like these given their significance in our modern age. Who has what rights? And what responsibilities should justify those rights?

Lance Armstrong's tarnished career and his parallel to the Trans People in Sports Debate

Lance Armstrong is the most famous rider in the history of cycling. The American cyclist won the Tour de France a total of seven times in a row, from 1999 to 2005, making him the most successful athlete in the history of the sport.

Lance Armstrong was banned from professional cycling in 2012 and had seen all of his seven Tour de France victories removed as a result of his doping. He was stripped of his awards and titles when he was exposed for using drugs to enhance his performance for a significant portion of his career. This led to the former athlete's reputation and legacy being tarnished.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency made public more than a thousand pages of information pertaining to his doping allegations.

In an interview, he admitted:

“I have already told too many lies and I can't allow myself to tell more. But I repeat, in 2009, I stayed well away from doping. I think the urine and blood samples from that year are still available. If someone goes and controls them, they wouldn't find traces of doping in mine.”

He was further asked if he would dope again, and he made the following statement:

"If I was racing in 2015, no, I wouldn't do it again because I don't think you have to. If you take me back to 1995, when doping was completely pervasive, I would probably do it again."

Nonetheless, Lance Armstrong's case study provides an interesting parallel to the debate surrounding trans people in sports. Is it possible to compete fairly when one has a biological advantage over the competition?

