Lausanne Diamond League 2021 / Athletissima 2021: Preview, when and where to watch on TV, event timings, tickets and live streaming details

A stellar track and field line-up will be the cynosure of all eyes when Tokyo Olympics 2021 stars take to the track at Lausanne Diamond League 2021. Also known as the Athletissima meet 2021, it is set to start in Lausanne on Thursday.

The likes of Karsten Warholm, the Norwegian 400m medalist, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah, US big shot Ryan Crouser, Norwegian middle distance master Jakob Ingebritsen, and Swedish pole vault sensation Armand Duplantis will be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League.

The Stade Olympic de la Pontaise, with an expected capacity of 12,200 fans, will be treated to a mouth-watering display of the finest athletics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah leads the field in 100m and the sprinter is fresh off a stunning 10.54s finish in the recently-concluded Eugene Diamond League 2021. Thompson-Hearh will be challenging Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. The trio completed the podium in both the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and the Eugene Diamond League.

The 100m field also includes in-form Swiss sprinters Ajla Del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji, Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast and Britain’s Daryll Neita.

A high-jump contest between Olympic medallists Mutaz Essa Barshim, Gianmarco Tamberi and Maksim Nedasekau will see a rematch of the men who famously shared the gold medal in Tokyo.

Triple jump world record-holder Yulimar Rojas will be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2021 along with Germany’s javelin star Johannes Vetter. The German javelin thrower had disappointing outings in the recent past. Shot-put giants Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Tom Walsh and Darlan Romani will also be in action.

Olympic champion Armand Duplantis leads the pole vault line-up while Sam Kendricks, the two-time American world champion who missed the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus, will also be in action.

When and where to watch Lausanne Diamond League 2021

The Lausanne Diamond League 2021 or Athletissima 2021 will be broadcast live on several mediums.

The Diamond League’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos) will live stream Athletissima 2021. Several broadcasters across continents will have a live telecast of the Lausanne Diamond League 2021 as well.

Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela.

USA: All Diamond League meets will be telecast live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

Canada: CBC Sports.

UK: The BBC has the rights to all Diamond League meets and the action will be live on TV on BBC1, BBC2, or its on-demand BBC iPlayer service.

Switzerland: SRG

Australia: Fox Sports

Denmark: Nent

Iceland: Nordic Entertainment

Norway: NRK

Italy and the Vatican City: Sky

Germany: Sky Deutschland

New Zealand: Spark

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

France, Monaco: CANAL +

Singapore: Starhub

African continent: Supersport

Event timings, ticket details of Lausanne Diamond League 2021 / Athletissima 2021

The Stade Olympic de la Pontaise for Lausanne Diamond League is expected to be brimming with an expected capacity of 12,200 fans. Tickets are on sale at Ticket Corner or on the official website of the Lausanne Diamond League. Tickets start at 30 CHF to 130 CHF.

The parking cost is included in the ticket and children up to 16 years old can access the stadium free of cost. The organizers have also introduced an athletics family package deal which includes ticket costs, food and a drink.

The Lausanne Diamond League 2021 or Athletissima 2021 starts with the High Jump on August 25 at 6.00 pm local time while the main track and field events commence on August 26 at 6.00 pm with the women’s 400m final. The event culminates at around 10.00 pm local time with the 4x100m relay women’s event.

A COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory and all coronavirus prevention norms will be followed at the venue.

