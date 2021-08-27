Lausanne Diamond League 2021: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Yulimar Rojas set records, Johannes Vetter back to winning form

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stole the limelight at the Lausanne Diamond League as she enthralled a packed stadium with a record-breaking performance. The sprinter clocked the third-fastest time in women’s 100m history –10.60s - and in the process beat her rival Elaine Thompson-Herah by a close margin of 0.04s.

The 34-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took 0.03 seconds less than the personal best she set in Jamaica in June, nine years ago. It had come when she won her second Olympic title in 100m.

The Jamaicans achieved the treble, as they did at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with Shericka Jackson finishing third with a time of 10.92s.

Both sprinters have improved their times since Thompson-Herah retained her Olympic title in Tokyo in a blazing 10.61s run, where Fraser-Pryce won silver with a time of 10.74s.

Also Read: Lausanne Diamond League 2021: Ilya Ivanyuk wins high jump, Olympic gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi flops

Yulimar Rojas was then the cynosure of all eyes when she completed a wind-assisted opening leap of 15.56m, just 11 centimeters short of her world record in Tokyo.

Duplantis disappoints at Lausanne Diamond League

In pole vault, Armand Duplantis came a disappointing fourth after failing to clear 5.82m. It was not Duplantis’ day as he fell short by over 20 centimeters below his gold-medal height. Christopher Nilsen won the event clearing 5.82m.

Christopher Nilsen had a perfect record until failing his three jumps at 5.92m. World champion Sam Kendricks, who missed the Tokyo Olympics 2021 due to COVID-19, cleared only 5.82m at his second attempt.

In the women’s 400 hurdles, Femke Bol of the Netherlands triumphed with a timing of 53.05s, a Lausanne Diamond League meeting record. Olympic silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad managed a fourth-place finish.

Karsten Warholm, the men’s Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles, switched to the 400m flat and was fourth behind American Wilbert London, who won in 45.17.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 3,000m race with a timing of 7:33.06 while Ryan Crouser, in the men’s shot put, managed a Lausanne Diamond League meeting record with a throw of 22.8m.

Another meeting record here tonight at #LausanneDL 🇨🇭 - @femke__bol runs away from the field in 53.05 - beating Nezha Bidouane's previous MR of 53.08. Shamier Little finished in 2nd, whilst Anna Rhyzykova finishes strong in 3rd.



📸 @matthewquine #RoadtoZurich #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/ekcOBr5VpC — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) August 26, 2021

Johannes Vetter tastes win at Lausanne Diamond League

Johannes Vetter finally came back into form and won the men’s javelin throw event with a throw of 88.54m.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra clears the air regarding Olympic final controversy involving Arshad Nadeem

Johannes Vetter opened with a throw of 84.51m, and though he lost the lead to Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vallejch, who threw 85.73m in the second round. However, Vetter regained it with a 88.54m throw in the third round.

The German registered a throw of 86.49m in the fifth and won the final three with an 86.34m throw. The Diamond League caravan now moves to Paris for the next leg on Saturday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy