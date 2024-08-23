  • home icon
Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra registers season-best throw of 89.49m; finishes 2nd in men's javelin

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Aug 23, 2024 06:57 IST
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 with his season-best throw of 89.49m, which came off his final attempt. The Indian javelin thrower narrowly missed the 90m mark once again.

Neeraj started his campaign with an 82.10m throw. He followed it up with 83.21m, 83.13m, and 82.34m in his next three attempts. The former Olympic champion breached the 85m mark in his fifth attempt, registering a throw of 85.58m.

His final attempt of 89.94m helped him over Germany's Julian Weber and move to the second position in the final results of the men's javelin throw event.

Meanwhile, Grenada's Anderson Peters won the javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 with a throw of 90.16m. He registered his season best in his final attempt and broke the meet record as well. Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott held the previous meet record of 90.16m, which he set on July 9, 2015.

also-read-trending Trending

Julian Weber from Germany, on the other hand, secured third place with an attempt of 87.08m. Only three players managed to breach the 85m mark at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024.

Japan's Roderick Genki Dean finished fifth and registered his season-best of 83.19m. Finland's Lassi Etelätalo and Latvia's Edis Matusevicius were the two players who were eliminated after three throws each, while the remaining eight athletes had six attempts each before the top three positions were decided.

Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Men's Javelin Throw Results

  1. Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 90.61m [MEET RECORD & SEASON BEST]
  2. Neeraj Chopra (India) - 89.49m [SEASON BEST]
  3. Julian Weber (Germany) - 87.08m
  4. Artur Felfner (Ukraine) - 83.38m
  5. Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) - 83.19m [SEASON BEST]
  6. Julius Yego (Kenya) - 83.00m
  7. Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) - 82.03m
  8. Andrian Mardare (Moldova) - 81.44m
  9. Lassi Etelätalo (Finland) - 73.68m
  10. Edis Matusevicius (Latvia) - 73.20m

Edited by Parag Jain
