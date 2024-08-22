Lausanne Diamond League 2024: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action?

Paris Olympics silver medalist Neeraj Chopra is set to continue his stellar showing once again at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 athletics event in Switzerland on Thursday (August 22). Fans can catch Neeraj Chopra in action live as he competes in the javelin throw event.

Neeraj's event, the men's javelin throw, is scheduled to begin at 8:42 PM local time on Thursday or 12:12 AM IST on Friday (August 23).

The event will be broadcast live on Sports 18 TV in India. It will also be available for streaming on Jio Cinema, ensuring that enthusiasts don't miss a moment of the Indian star javelin thrower in action.

Neeraj Chopra faces tough competition in Lausanne

Neeraj Chopra in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Neeraj Chopra's journey this season has been challenging, especially after a groin injury threatened to derail his campaign.

While recovering in Germany, there were doubts about whether he would compete in Lausanne. However, on August 17, Neeraj confirmed that he was ready to take on the challenge in Lausanne.

The injury has limited Neeraj's appearances this season, with his only Diamond League outing being in Doha back in May. As a result, he's currently in fourth place in the standings and needs a top-six finish to secure his spot in the prestigious Diamond League Final in Brussels next month.

He kicked off the year with a strong performance in Doha, finishing second with an 88.36m throw, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia.

The competition promises to be fierce, featuring top-tier athletes from around the globe, including Paris 2024 bronze medalist Anderson Peters. In Lausanne, Neeraj will have formidable competitors like Julian Weber, who won the recent Paris Diamond League, and Jakub Vadlejch. However, Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem will be absent from this star-studded lineup.

