“Let people go instead of proving your worth to them” - Fred Kerley shares motivating thought from his training session for upcoming season

Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley recently shared a motivational quote right from his training session for the 2024 season.

Kerley was one of the gold medal favorites in the 100m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. However, he had a disappointing run in Budapest, after which he did not compete in any other championships.

The 28-year-old impressed his fans in 2022 by winning the gold medal in the 100m race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene. Like every athlete, he too expected to defend his title in the event this year, but could not do so.

He did not qualify for the final as he came third in the semifinals by clocking 10.02s. Instead of him, athletes Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman advanced to the ultimate stage. However, Kerley did win the world championship gold medal in the 4x100m relay race, recording 37.38s.

Kerley’s dominance in the men’s 100m race was shattered by Noah Lyles in the final of the world championship in August. The 26-year-old American athlete emerged as a surprising winner in the race. He clocked a personal best of 9.83 seconds to become the new 100m world champion.

After Fred Kerley’s elimination from the championship, he pulled up his socks and trained harder. He recently shared a motivating thought while he trained for the 2024 season, especially for the Paris Olympics.

Kerley shared a picture of himself walking on the track on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He captioned his post with:

"This next level will require you to let people go instead of proving your worth to them."

Fred Kerley changed his coach ahead of the 2024 season

Fred Kerley pictured at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

The upcoming season is supremely important to every athlete preparing for the Paris Olympics. As the ultimate event is coming closer, athletes are increasing their training time for the better.

Fred Kerley, who is also preparing to make his comeback in the 2024 season, made headlines for his decision to change his coach. The American athlete separated from his coach Alleyne Francique and turned to 1992 Olympic 400m gold medallist Quincy Watts.

Kerley announced the news on his Instagram in September and wrote:

"Choosing to make changes is always risky, even riskier during a year like the Olympics. I felt that I needed to bet on myself. I needed to prove to myself that I was all in and that meant seeking the guidance of Coach Watts."

"I'm entrusting him to bring out the best version of myself in the most important athletic year of my career. Ya'll ready?" he added.