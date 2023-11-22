“Let’s take it to the basis” - Mondo Duplantis and ASAP Rocky pose together at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Reigning pole vault world champion Mondo Duplantis recently posed with American rapper ASAP Rocky at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The duo posed for a couple of frames together that were shared by the Swedish-American athlete.

The 24-year-old Duplantis is an Olympic gold medalist in pole vault from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, he won the gold medal in the pole vault at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships also.

The Swedish-American also won the silver medal in the event in 2019. Duplantis has also been dominating the Diamond League tournament over the last three years.

In fact, he was named the World Athlete of the Year for the second time at the World Athletics Awards 2022. This year, he was one of the nominees.

In his off-season, Mondo Duplantis recently attended the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The event was star-packed with celebrities like Justin Beiber, Brad Pitt, Linsey Vonn, and many others.

Amidst several celebrities, Duplantis clicked a couple of fun frames with hip-hop singer ASAP Rocky. In the first slide, the pole vault champion seemed to be hugging the musician. In the second frame, they posed for the camera looking dapper together.

Sharing these pictures on his Instagram profile, Mondo Duplantis captioned these images with these words:

"Let’s take it to the basis, you in this midst of greatness"

Mondo Duplantis’ acceptance speech at the 2022 World Athletics Awards

Duplatis at Prefontaine Classic: Day 2 - Diamond League 2023

In 2022, Mondo Duplantis was recognized for his wonderful pole vault run. He had set three new world records that made him the favorite to win the World Athlete of the Year award.

After receiving the award, Duplantis said in an interview with the World Athletics that the award became very special for him as it was given by the Prince of Monaco.

He added that athletes do not win titles to win awards at shows. Instead, they do it for their sport. Furthermore, Mondo Duplantis recalled the year that led him to the title.

"Going into the year, not only was it very important for me to try to get some really high bars in there and try to break the world record a few more times, but we also had the World Indoor Championships and the Outdoor World Championships, and they were the two titles that I was missing. To be able to go into both of those and break the world record at the meets that were the most important to me, I can’t complain.”