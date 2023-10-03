"Like a boss" "Well done queen" - Fans react as Parul Chaudhary clinches 5000m gold medal at Asian Games 2023

At the 2023 Asian Games on Tuesday, October 3, Parul Chaudhary gave India another medal by clinching top honors in the women's 5000m.

Parul began the race with a tactical plan in her mind and executed it to perfection. She started slow and paced herself well, staying with the majority of the pack for most of the race. She stayed in the fourth spot for the majority part of the 10-lap race.

With the race in the final leg, she broke away from everyone and trailed just Ririka Hironaka. In the final few meters, with three laps to go, she turned on the afterburners.

While Ririka, who was expecting the Indian to make a late move, Parul cleverly sold her a dummy while on the outside lane and accelerated past the Japanese athlete to win the gold medal with a timing of 15:14.75.

The 28-year-old's triumph comes a day after she won the silver medal in the 3000m women's steeplechase. It has been a remarkably good year for the Meerut native. She won the gold medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Later, at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, she registered a personal best time of 9:15.31 (a national record) in the 3000m steeplechase to finish in the 11th position and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fans took to social media to congratulate Parul on winning the 5000m gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

"Well done queen.... Last 30M you turned the game," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Someone hand her an extra medal for the Ambitious Athlete Award! Crushing the steeplechase and 5000m like a boss. Way to go, Parul Chaudhary! #AsianGames #Hangzhou #IndiaAtAsianGames #IndiaAtAG22," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Parul Chaudhary winning the gold medal in the women's 5000m at the 2023 Asian Games:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet