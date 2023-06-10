Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in Paris Diamond League

Murali Sreeshankar, India's renowned long jumper, has finished third in the Paris Diamond League 2023. He registered an exceptional 8.09m attempt in the men's long jump event of the league in France on Saturday.

He came up with the best jump of the night on the third attempt. Murali is now only behind the Diamond League's champion, Miltiadis Tentoglou from Greece. He won the tournament with an 8.13m jump.

It put Murali in the second spot. However, the 24-year-old was dropped to third after Switzerland's Simon Ehammer crushed his 8.09m record.

Ehammer, the 2022 World Championships Bronze medalist, attempted an 8.11m jump, which displaced Murali from the second spot. Also, Murali's foul in his fourth attempt was responsible for his drop to the third slot.

The Indian jumper's fifth attempt witnessed a jump of 7.94m while the sixth attempt ended with another foul. For this reason, Sreeshankar's third attempt was considered his last and eventually turned out the best of his night in comparison to the rest.

Three consecutive gold medals for Murali before entering the Diamond League

Murali Sreeshankar is coming in the Paris leg of the Diamond Championship with three successive gold medals. Also, it was his second appearance in the league as he first appeared last year in Monaco.

Back then, he finished sixth with an effort of 7.94m. As far as Murali's personal best jump is considered, he recorded 8.36m which he logged last year. Whereas, the national record of India's best jump is held by Jeswin Aldrin, who attempt 8.42m in early 2023.

Notably, a total of 10 athletes competed in the Paris leg of the Diamond League. It was the fourth part of the tournament. However, it happened for the first time that men's long jump was featured in the event's list.

It should be noted that athletes receive points based on their performances in each leg. The top eight sportsmen from each event qualify for the final. This year's showdown is all set to break Eugene's stages on September 16th and 17th, respectively.

