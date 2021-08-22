Indian long jumper Shaili Singh clinches silver at U20 World Athletics Championships, misses gold by 0.01m 

India's Shaili Singh clinched the silver in women's long jump at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, on Sunday, with a best attempt of 6.59m. Shaili missed the gold by just 0.01m.

Sweden's Maja Askag bagged the gold with a best effort of 6.60m while Ukraine's Mariia Horielova took the bronze with a 6.50m jump.

Shaili's silver is India's third medal in the 2021 edition of the U20 World Athletics Championships and seventh overall.

"I could have jumped farther than the 6.59m and won the gold. My mother had told me about winning gold and national anthem being sung in the stadium (but I could not do it)," Shaili said after the event.

"I am just 17, I want a gold in next U20 World Championships (in Cali, Colombia). There is alsothe Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year and I want to do well in those events."

Third medal for #India at the #WorldAthleticsU20



LONG JUMPER SHAILI SINGH WINS

A SILVER MEDAL with a jump of 6.59m



European Champion Maja Askag of Sweden takes home Gold with a leap of 6.60m, a centimetre better!



Super proud of you #ShailiSingh, well done Champ! pic.twitter.com/hkAsQoiPTH — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 22, 2021

Earlier in the day, Donald Makimairaj finished fourth in the triple jump with a best leap of 15.82m. His fourth-place finish was his best performance at the U20 World Athletics Championships.

India's medal haul at the U20 World Athletics Championships

India has won three medals in the 2021 edition of the U20 World Athletics Championships. Amit Khatri clinched a silver in the men's 10,000m race walk. Amit clocked 42:17.94 on Saturday, finishing behind Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi.

Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil registered a time of three minutes and 20.6 seconds to finish third in the 4x400m mixed relay earlier this week. Shaili Singh has now added another silver to India's medal haul.

Shaili Singh wins Silver medal in Long Jump for India in World Athletics U20 Championships.



Her jump of 6.59m is just 1 cm behind the Gold medalist! #ShailiSingh #WorldAthleticsU20Championshipspic.twitter.com/yQJUSKDjiq — Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) August 22, 2021

