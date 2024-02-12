Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a fatal car crash

Kelvin Kiptum, the current marathon world record holder, died in a tragic road traffic accident on Sunday in Kenya.

Kelvin Kiptum had achieved great heights as a marathon runner, clocking three of the seven fastest marathon times ever recorded in history. The youngster from Kenya showed immense potential and was all set to make his Olympic debut in Paris.

The star runner had just set the world record at the Chicago Marathon in 2023, clocking 2:00:35, bettering Olympic champion Eluid Kipchoge's previous record of 2:01:09.

Kiptum, along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana who hailed from Rwanda, passed away in a tragic road traffic accident in Kenya. The accident happened on Sunday around 11 p.m.

"The crash happened on a road between the towns of Eldoret and Kaptagat in western Kenya. I have no words to explain the loss of Kelvin," said Kenyan athlete Milcah Chemos. (as quoted by abcnews.go)

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of World Athletics shared news.

"World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a road traffic accident on Sunday at the age of 24," tweeted World Athletics.

The news left the internet bewildered and saddened. His fans and well-wishers poured in tributes to the great athlete. Kiptum was a promising athlete and a clear contender for the Paris Olympics.

Kelvin Kiptum's career

2023 Chicago Marathon- Kelvin Kiptum World Record

Kelvin Kiptum Cheruiyot was born in Chepkario, the high altitude area in a county in Kenya's beautiful Rift Valley. He started athletics at a very young age and was more prone to long-distance running as the Kenyan tradition produces one of the best long-distance runners.

Kiptum participated in his first half marathon when he was 13 years old back in 2013. Though he did not finish in medal-winning positions in his early years, he did not lose hope and focused on improving his performance. He won his first Family Bank Eldoret Half Marathon in 2018 when he was still a teenager

Over the years, as his performance improved, he started bettering his records to elevate them to professional standards. In 2022, he shocked the world at the Valencia marathon where he clocked 2:01:53, becoming the third man in marathon history to ever cross the 2 hour 2 minute barrier.

The highlight of his career came at the Chicago marathon in 2023 where he became the first athlete to break the 2 hour 1 minute barrier in an official race where he took away 34 seconds from Eluid Kipchoge's previous world record.