Medal triumph for India as Mixed Relay Team dominates Sri Lanka National Athletics Championship 2023

The Sri Lanka National Athletics Championships 2023 saw the Indian Mixed Relay Team emerging victorious. The quartet of Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Mishra, Muhammed Anas, and Himanshi Malik did the job efficiently, clocking an impressive time of 3:17.34 to win the gold medal.

Not to be outdone, India A team of Nihal Joel, Subha V, Mijo Chacko, and Vithya performed admirably as well, to win the silver medal with a time of 3:18.03. As the championships in Colombo progressed, India's athletic dominance at the event became clear.

India A wins silver medal in Mixed 4x400 relay

Following the lead of their more fancied compatriots, the India A team also did well enough in the Mixed 4x400m relay. Nihal Joel, Subha V, Mijo Chacko, and Vithya competed with zeal and spirit, demonstrating their determination to finish on the podium.

Their focus and coordinated efforts propelled them to a commendable timing of 3:18.03, earning the silver medal. The achievement of the India A team demonstrated at the South Asian level, at least, Indian athletes stand head and shoulders above their competitors.

The Sri Lanka National Athletics Championships 2023 proved to be an excellent platform for Indian athletes. This was a win-win for both countries. While the Indian squad got a good platform for sharpening their skills, the Sri Lankan athletes were able to test themselves against a higher standard of competition.