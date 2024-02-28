Michael Johnson reveals investment plans to "unlock" commercial value for track and field

Former Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson recently announced his new venture which aims to build a truly fan-focused professional league.

Michael Johnson has been a very vocal supporter of track and field and insists on the changes that need to be made for the sporting event to grow to its glory. He believes that due to multiple factors, the sport is still struggling to reach its true potential and appeal to the masses.

Michael took to social media to inform his followers about a new venture that he is currently working on. This comes just before the highly anticipated World Indoor Championships which is set to happen in Glasgow this week.

Johnson shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account revealing information about his investment plans with Winner's Alliance aimed at making a track and field league that would feature the world's best athletes and cater to a wider audience.

"Hey everybody, just wanted to come out here and let you know how excited I am about my new track venture. I have teamed up with some great partners and together we are making the biggest investment ever into professional track and field to build a professional truly fan-focused league that will unlock commercial value for the best track and field athletes in the world," he said.

A brief look into Michael Johnson's career

Michael Johnson is an American athlete primarily competing in the 200 and 400m sprint events. He first rose to international fame when he won the gold medal in the 200m at the world championships in 1991 defeating Namibian legend Frankie Fredericks.

Johnson made his Olympic debut in Barcelona in 1992. The American suffered food poisoning before the tournament and was thus unable to perform at his best, exiting the 200m event in the semifinals. However, he won the gold medal for the United States of America in the 4x400m relay by completing the race in a world record time of 2:55.74.

Since then, he dominated both the 400m and the 200m races. He was considered to be a potential contender for the Olympic title at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Johnson marched into his Atlanta Olympic campaign intending to win the 200m and the 400m events, a feat that was never achieved by a male athlete until then.

Johnson won the 400m and the 200m titles at the Atlanta Olympics. Furthermore, he defended his 400m title at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.