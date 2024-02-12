Millrose Games 2024 Results: Full list of winners featuring Christian Coleman and Talitha Diggs

The 2024 Millrose Games, the sixth stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series, took place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Armory in New York City, United States.

The Games featured events for men and women athletes including the 60m, 300m, 800m, Mile, 60m hurdles, High Jump, and Pole Vault. While Christian Coleman topped the men's 60m final with a time of 6.51 seconds, Talitha Diggs finished first in the women's 300m after registering 36.21 seconds.

Women's 300m finals at the Millrose Games 2024

Talitha Diggs wins the KPMG Women's 300m during the 116th Millrose Games at The Armory Track in New York City.

Rhasidat Adeleke and Leah Anderson crossed the finish line behind Talitha Diggs with 36.42 and 37.40 seconds respectively. The final results for women's 300m are as follows:

Talitha Diggs(USA) - 36.21 Rhasidat Adeleke(IRL) - 36.42 Leah Anderson (JAM) - 37.40 Candice McLeod (JAM) - 38.01

Men and Women's 60m finals at the Millrose Games 2024

Julian Alfred at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.

The Commonwealth Games silver medalist Julian Alfred topped the women's 60m final after recording an impressive time of 6.99, setting a world lead and the meet record. She was followed by Shashalee Forbes and Destiny Smith-Barnett after clocking 7:14 and 7:q6 seconds. The women's 60m results are as follows:

Julien Alfred (LCA) – 6.99 Shashalee Forbes (JAM) – 7.14 Destiny Smith-Barnett (USA) – 7.16 Briana Williams (JAM) – 7.25 Tamara Clark (USA) – 7.27 English Gardner (USA) – 7.27 Crystal Emmanuel (CAN) – 7.37 Shannon Ray (USA) – 7.3

Men's 60m final results:

Christian Coleman (USA) - 6.51 Hakim Sani Brown (JPN) - 6.54 Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 6.55 Ryiem Forde (JAM) - 6.60 JT Smith (USA) - 6.60 Shakur Williams (JAM) - 6.61 Demek Kemp (USA) – 6.61 Andre deGrasse (CAN) – 6.62 Miles Lewis (PUR) – 6.66

Men and Women's 800m finals at the Millrose Games 2024

The American athletes Allie Wilson and Olivia Baker secured the first two positions after clocking 2:01.61 and 2:01.91. The results for women's 800m finals are as follows:

Allie Wilson (USA) - 2:01.61 Olivia Baker (USA) - 2:01.91 Lorena Martin (ESP) - 2:01.93 Kaela Edwards (USA) - 2:02.06 Gabija Galvydyte (LTU) - 2:02.24 Raevyn Rogers (USA) - 2:02.49

Men's 800m finals:

Bryce Hoppel (USA) - 1:45.54 Noah Kibet (KEN) - 1:46.09 Mark English (IRL) - 1:46.61 Luciano Fiore (USA) - 1:46.73 Luis Peralta (DOM) - 1:46.74 Sam Ellis (USA) - 1:47.44

Men and Women's 60m hurdles at Millrose Games 2024

The result for women's 60m hurdles is as follows:

Devynne Charlton (BAH) – 7.67 Danielle Williams (JAM) – 7.79 Ackera Nugent (JAM) – 7.80 Cindy Sember (GBR) – 7.91 Nia Ali (USA) – 7.95 Megan Tapper (JAM) - 7.98 Sharika Nelvis (USA) – 8.05 Aleesa Samuel (USA) – 8.26

The result for men's 60m hurdles is as follows:

Dylan Beard (USA) - 7.44 Daniel Roberts (USA) – 7.51 Trey Cunningham (USA) - 7.52 Cordell Tinch (USA) – 7.52 Damion Thomas (JAM) - 7.64 Michael Dickson (USA) - 7.70 Orlando Bennett (JAM) -7.76 Giano Roberts (JAM) – 7.80

Women High Jump at Millrose Games 2024

The result for women's high jump is as follows:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) – 2.00 Vashti Cunningham (USA) – 1.97 Nawal Meniker (FRA) – 1.86 Elisabeth Pihela (EST) - 1.86

Men's Pole Vault at Millrose Games 2024

Christopher Nilsen (USA5) – 822 KC Lightfoot (USA) - 5.823 Austin Miller (USA) - 5.754 Zachery Bradford (USA) - 5.755 Zach McWhorter (USA) - 5.506 Matt Ludwig (USA) - 5.35

The top three of women's mile is as follows:

Elle St. Pierre (USA) - 4:16.41 Jessica Hull (AUS) - 4:19.03 Susan Lokayo Ejore (Ken) - 4:20.61

The top three of men's mile is as follows:

Yared Nuguse (USA) - 3:47.83 Hobbs Kessler (USA) – 3:48.66 George Mills (GBR) – 3:48.93

The top three of women's 2 miles are as follows:

Laura Muir (GBR) - 9:04.84 Melknat Wudu (ETH) - 9:07.12 Alicia Monson (USA) - 9:09.70

The top three of men's 2 miles are as follows:

Josh Kerr (GBR) - 8:00.67 Grant Fisher (USA) - 8:03.62 Cole Hocker (USA) - 8:05.70