Missed medal opportunities for India on second day of Asian Athletics Championships 2023

The second day at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok was quite eventful for India. On the one hand, a number of athletes won medals, but on the other hand, some of them also missed out.

Sanjivani Jadhav finished fourth in women's 10,000m

Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav missed out on a medal, as she clocked 34:04.47 to finish fourth in women's 10,000 meters at the Asian Athletics Championships. In the event, the gold medal went to Japan's Haruka Kokai, whose timing was an impressive 32:59.36. Another Japanese runner, Momoka Kawaguchi took home the silver, as she completed the race in 33:18.72. The bronze medal was clinched by Bayartsogt Munkhzaya of Mongolia. She took 33:24.79 to finish third.

Muhammed Ajmal also finished 4th, missed a medal

Meanwhile, in the men's 400 meters of the Asian Athletics Championships, Muhammed Ajmal missed out on a medal, as he finished fourth. He took 45.36 seconds to finish the race. Another Indian athlete in the 400 meters, Rajesh Ramesh, finished the race in sixth position, with a timing of 45.67 seconds.

The gold medal in the event went to Japan's Kentaro Sato, as he clocked 45.00 seconds to claim the top spot. The silver was taken by another Japanese athlete, Fuga Sato, who took 45.13 seconds. The bronze was grabbed by Yousef Ahmed Masrahi (KSA), as he completed the race in 45.19 seconds.

Other missed opportunities at Asian Athletics Championships

In the women's high jump, Indian athletes couldn't secure the podium position. High jumpers Pooja and Rubina Yadav could only clear the 1.75m mark. In the event, the gold was clinched by Kazakhstan's Ovchinnikova Kristina, who cleared the 1.86m mark.

Another athlete, Nithya Ramraj came fourth in the women's 100-meter hurdles. The young runner took 13:55 seconds to finish the race.

Overall, day two at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships brought mixed results. However, the third day will bring more opportunities for the Indian athletes. As more thrilling track and field action awaits, the medal count is also expected to increase.

