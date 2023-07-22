Indian athlete Praveen Chithravel showcased his skills in the triple jump event at a recent competition, finishing in sixth place with a best jump of 16.59 meters. His return from injury made his performance particularly commendable. Starting with a mark of 15.69 meters, it was the lowest among the competitors.

The first round of the competition was underway, and three-time Olympic medalist Will Claye's jump of 16.21 meters was modest compared to the leading distances. However, Yasser Triki from Algeria managed to secure a jump of 17.14 meters, placing him in second position.

Chithravel's quest for a Paris Olympics qualification spot depended on achieving a jump of 17.22 meters on the night. Although he improved his performance with each attempt, reaching 16.54 meters and then 16.32 meters, he couldn't secure a higher position in the rankings.

With the competition progressing, Chithravel's fifth attempt saw him leap to 16.59 meters, marking his best jump of the day. Despite this improvement, he remained in the sixth position, unable to surpass the top contenders.

While Chithravel's final jump demonstrated his determination and ability, it was not enough to elevate him further in the standings.

As the event concluded, Praveen Chithravel was proud of his efforts despite not achieving his ultimate goal. The competition showcased the high level of talent among triple jumpers, with each athlete pushing themselves to deliver their best.

Hugues Fabrice Zango claims thrilling Triple Jump victory

The triple jump event witnessed a thrilling night as Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso stole the victory with a last-ditch jump of 17.70m. His impressive performance surprised Jamaican talent Jaydon Hibbert.

However, Algerian Yasser Triki's efforts fell short, as he managed only 16.98 meters in the fifth round. Hibbert displayed his prowess with a massive 17.66-meter jump to take the lead.

In the second round, Zango faltered with a fault, but Hibbert maintained his momentum, securing a 17.23-meter jump to dominate the competition. Reigning Olympic and world champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal and the Diamond League winner in Florence, Andy Daz of Cuba, were notable absentees from the event.

As the triple jump action commenced, Zango made an impressive opening mark of 17.15m, setting the tone for an intense competition. The absence of such esteemed competitors added an air of unpredictability to the event, allowing emerging talents like Hibbert to shine on the global stage.