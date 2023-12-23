The Mondo Classic is back for another round, and the one-of-its-kind pole vaulting gala will be held on February 6th, at the IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden for the third consecutive time. Named after Olympic gold medalist and pole vaulting world record-holder Armand Duplantis, the event promises a spectacular show for fans.

Backed with participation from pole-vaulting legends, the competition has been given the silver status on the World Athletics Indoor Tour, the highest possible rating for a one-day international event.

The one-day event, which is held annually, goes above and beyond normal competitions, as it features additional attractions like light shows and music to enrapture the audience.

The competition will feature Duplantis and 10 other elite pole vaulters, including Olympians and World Championship medalists. Speaking on competing on his home ground, Duplantis said, via the competition's official website:

“Competing at my home indoor arena in Uppsala means something extra to me, as I always jump well here. The jumpers who participate in the Mondo Classic 2024 will be my competitors also at the Olympics in Paris later in the season."

Tickets for the one-day competition are available from the official website, mondoclassic.se, and are usually sold out fairly fast.

A brief look at the competitors at the 2024 Mondo Classic

The Mondo Classic is accessible only to the best of the best, and as such boasts a rich history of breathtaking jumps. This time around, the field is once again lined with the biggest stars of the sport, with Armand Duplantis naturally headlining the show.

Joining him as his biggest threats will be 2020 Olympic silver-medalist Chris Nilsen and two-time World Champion Sam Kendricks. American youngster KC Lightfoot, who cleared 6.07m at a domestic competition in 2023, setting a national record in the process, will also be in the fray at the Mondo Classic.

2023 World Championships bronze-medalist Kurtis Marschall will also be looking to breach 6m at the event, alongside Frenchman Thibaut Collet, who currently holds a personal best of 5.90m. Belgium's Ben Broeders, gold-medalist at the 2017 European U23 championships, and Norwegian national record-holder Pål Haugen Lillefosse will also be in contention come February 6th.

The full entry list for the Mondo Classic is expected to be confirmed shortly.