Mondo Duplantis pays tribute to "friend" Shawn Barber after Canadian dies at 29

Mondo Duplantis expressed his heartfelt grief following the untimely demise of Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber.

Barber, a former world champion, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at his home in Kingwood, Texas, aged 29. Although the cause of the young vaulter's death is unknown, he reportedly had been navigating a health issue.

Barber's agent Paul Doyle conveyed the news of the athlete's passing. Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion Duplantis conveyed his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences, referring to Barber as a friend.

"RIP my friend," Duplantis wrote.

Screenshot of Mondo Duplantis's Instagram story.

Barber made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He earned his spot to compete in the finals and even cleared the 5.50m mark before Thiago Braz of Brazil took the victory home.

Barber's national record with the jump of 5.93 meters, which he set on July 25, 2015, still stands unbroken. He also held the NCAA collegiate record after registering a 5.91m. He was a member of the University of Akron's track and field team, where he won the NCAA Championship title thrice.

A look at Shawn Barber's exploits at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games

Shawn Barber of Canada celebrates after winning gold in the Men's Pole Vault final during day three of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships at Beijing National Stadium on August 24, 2015, in Beijing, China.

Shawn Barber has a commendable track of victories at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the Canadian pole vaulter secured a bronze medal by clearing the 5.45m mark. He was surpassed by English duo Steven Lewis and Luke Cutts after they cleared the 5.55m mark.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, he secured a silver medal by leaving behind Cutts. The Canadian pole vault athlete cleared the 5.65m mark, while the English athlete could only clear the 5.45m mark. Kurtis Marschall of Australia passed through the 5.70m mark to clinch the gold medal.

At the 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing, China, he secured a gold medal after defeating Germany's Raphael Holzdeppe. Both pole vault athletes cleared the 5.90m mark. Renaud Lavillenie, Piotr LiseK, and Paweł Wojciechowski had to settle for third place.

Before the 2016 Olympic Games, Barber was tested positive for traces of cocaine. Although he wasn't suspended, he was handed a ban of four years and was deprived of his 2016 national title.