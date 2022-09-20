MR Poovamma banned for two years after failing dope test, Indian Grand Prix medals to be forfeited

Indian athlete and Asian Games medallist MR Poovamma has been banned for two years for failing a dope test. Poovamma's sample was collected on February 18, 2021, during the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala. She returned positive for stimulant methylhexaneamine, a specified substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel initially handed her a lenient three-month suspension, but after an appeal by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) overturned the disciplinary panel's decision.

The order, overturning the ban, read:

“We set aside the impugned order dated 16.06.2022 as passed by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and allow the appeal of NADA and consequently impose a sanction of 02 years under Article 10.2.2 ineligibility upon the Athlete."

The order added that all results obtained from the date of sample collection will be disqualified and all medals forfeited.

“We also direct that under Article 10.10 all other competitive results obtained by the athlete from the date of sample collection i.e., 18.02.2021 shall be disqualified and all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes shall follow," the order added.

Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das, Arokia Rajiv at the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta has been upgraded to gold medal position. And Anu Raghavan is upgraded to bronze medal position in the women’s 400m hurdles. Congratulations to Champions! The Indian 4x400 mixed relay quartet of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das, Arokia Rajiv at the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta has been upgraded to gold medal position. And Anu Raghavan is upgraded to bronze medal position in the women’s 400m hurdles. Congratulations to Champions! https://t.co/uh8JWZRRWA

MR Poovamma to forfeit medals

There was speculation over MR Poovamma's dope flunk last year after she skipped the relay trials in Patiala just a few weeks before the Tokyo Olympics. She later left the national camp, which had surprised many.

She won silver medals at the Indian Grand Prix I and II in Thiruvananthapuram on March 13 and 23, respectively, with timings of 53.39s and 52.44s (season's best).

She also won silver in the Federation Cup in Malappuram in April with a time of 52.70s.

However, with the ban, MR Poovamma will be stripped off all three medals.

MR Poovamma was a member of the gold-winning 4x400m women's and mixed relay teams at the 2018 Asian Games and the relay team which won the gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games. She also won bronze in the individual 400m at the 2012 Asian Games. She received the Arjuna Award in 2015.

