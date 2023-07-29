Murali Sreeshankar ranks 5th in World Athletics Rankings for Men's Long Jump

Murali Sreeshankar has climbed to an impressive fifth rank in the latest World Athletics ranking for Men's long jump, a testament to his soaring talent. He most recently won the silver medal in the men's long jump competition at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok in 2023. This impressive feat has now qualified him for the highly esteemed Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sreeshankar's outstanding achievement in Bangkok came with an impressive 8.37m jump, just 0.4m short of his personal best set in Bhubaneswar last month. His consistent performances and dedication to the sport have propelled him to the forefront of the long jump discipline.

This talented athlete's rise in the World Athletics Ranking showcases his tremendous potential and confirms his status as one of the best in the world. As he continues to reach new heights, Sreeshankar has become an inspiration for aspiring athletes everywhere.

The silver medal win in the Asian Athletics Championships not only brought glory to his nation but also secured his place in the prestigious Paris 2024 Olympics, where he will represent India on the international stage.

Murali Sreeshankar's success story is one of hard work, perseverance, and unwavering determination. As he looks towards the future, the nation eagerly awaits to witness more incredible performances and breakthroughs in his already illustrious career.

Jeswin Aldrin stood 20th in World Athletics Rankings

Jeswin Aldrin, a young Indian long jump sensation, achieves the 20th rank in the latest World Athletics ranking, a significant career milestone. At just 21 years old, Aldrin started his 2023 season on a promising note, securing a silver medal at the Asian Indoor Championships in Astana. Notably, he achieved this feat with a new national indoor record, highlighting his growing potential in the sport.

Aldrin's journey in the world of athletics has been remarkable, and he now holds the national record with an impressive 8.42-meter jump. His consistent performances and dedication to his craft have earned him well-deserved recognition on the international stage.

With promising success at the Asian Indoor championships, Aldrin's bright future in the long jump shines as he matures and gains experience. With each competition, Aldrin has been honing his skills, making him a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

His ascent to the 20th position in the World Athletics Ranking is a testament to his talent, hard work, and commitment to excellence. Aldrin's accomplishments have not only brought pride to his nation but have also made him an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the globe.